International
The US will restrict travel from South Africa to 7 other countries
A passenger wears a face mask while checking his phone at the arrivals level outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid increased travel restrictions Covid-19 on January 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
WASHINGTON The United States will restrict travel for non-US citizens from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as part of a global effort to stem the spread of the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19, according to officials. senior Biden administration.
In addition to South Africa, other countries included in the new restrictions are Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
There was no indication on Friday how long the bans would remain in force. President Joe Biden said in a statement that moving forward he would be “guided by what science and my medical team advise.”
The decision came less than three weeks after the administration lifted pandemic travel restrictions for visitors from more than 30 countries, including favoring South Africa over vaccine requirements for international tourists. Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique were among the 51 U.S. countries. the excluded from vaccine demand due to low availability there.
Biden was briefed on the variant on Friday by the White House Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anthony Fauci, while a growing list of countries issued their own travel bans.
Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom on Friday announced restrictions on travelers from South Africa, although Belgian officials announced that some cases of the omicron Covid variant had already been identified there.
“I have decided we will be careful,” Biden told reporters Friday after announcing travel restrictions. “We do not know much about the variant, except it is a major concern, it seems to be spreading rapidly,” he said.
Also Friday, the World Health Organization designated the newly identified variant the Greek letter omicron and formally recognized the species, formerly referred to as line B.1.1.529, as a “disturbing variant.. “
Health experts are deeply concerned about the transmissibility of the omicron variant given that it has an unusual constellation of mutations and a profile that is different from other disturbing variants. It is not clear how severe the infections would be for vaccinated patients.
Experts fear a sharp rise in Covid cases in South Africa’s Gauteng province, where the highly mutated virus was first identified, could mean it has greater potential to escape previous immunity than other variants.
In a statement announcing the travel ban, Biden urged already immunized Americans to receive their booster vaccines and urged parents to take advantage of the new vaccine doses approved for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
The emergence of this new species in South Africa, Biden said, also underscores the importance of making vaccines accessible to people around the world. To that end, he called on members of the World Trade Organization to renounce intellectual property protection for Covid vaccines.
Defining a new variant of concern, coupled with rising alarm from health officials sent global markets into a turnaround on Friday. Oil prices suffered huge losses after the news.
Asked about market losses, Biden said the reaction did not surprise him. “They always do when something arises with Covid,” he said.
Shares of airlines and other travel fell on Friday. New travel restrictions followed reports of the new variant in countries as far away as Botswana, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong.
The new restrictions come precisely as carriers and aerospace manufacturers like Boeing have been optimistic about a resurgence in travel demand, particularly international routes next year.
Flights between the US and South Africa are limited compared to other international destinations, but sudden changes in travel rules make booking difficult for customers and can further delay the return of lucrative international business trips.
There are 122 flights between the US and South Africa scheduled for December, according to aviation consulting firm Cirium.
United, which has the most scheduled service, with 87 flights, is set to resume non-stop flights between its hub of Newark, New Jersey, and Cape Town next month. A spokeswoman said no changes were currently planned.
Delta has 35 flights scheduled between the US and South Africa in December.
CNBC’s Sam Meredith and Robert Towey contributed to this report.
