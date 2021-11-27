The US will restrict travel from South Africa to 7 other countries

A passenger wears a face mask while checking his phone at the arrivals level outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid increased travel restrictions Covid-19 on January 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

WASHINGTON The United States will restrict travel for non-US citizens from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as part of a global effort to stem the spread of the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19, according to officials. senior Biden administration.

In addition to South Africa, other countries included in the new restrictions are Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

There was no indication on Friday how long the bans would remain in force. President Joe Biden said in a statement that moving forward he would be “guided by what science and my medical team advise.”

The decision came less than three weeks after the administration lifted pandemic travel restrictions for visitors from more than 30 countries, including favoring South Africa over vaccine requirements for international tourists. Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique were among the 51 U.S. countries. the excluded from vaccine demand due to low availability there.

Biden was briefed on the variant on Friday by the White House Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anthony Fauci, while a growing list of countries issued their own travel bans.

Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom on Friday announced restrictions on travelers from South Africa, although Belgian officials announced that some cases of the omicron Covid variant had already been identified there.

“I have decided we will be careful,” Biden told reporters Friday after announcing travel restrictions. “We do not know much about the variant, except it is a major concern, it seems to be spreading rapidly,” he said.