Russia’s Prichal docking module arrives at the International Space Station





A new Russian docking module arrived safely at the International Space Station today (November 26). The Prichal module contacted Russia’s new multi-purpose Nauka module today at 10:19 EST (1519 GMT), minutes ahead of schedule, over Ukraine. The lids were successfully closed at 10:25 EST (1525 GMT) without incident. Docking was broadcast live on NASA TV, which aired stunning camera footage at the International Space Station. “It was a docking as perfect as you can have,” NASA spokesman Rob Navias said during the broadcast, moments after the anchoring was completed. Prichal – Russian for “pier” – brought approximately 2,200 pounds (1,000 kg) of cargo to the ISS along with a significant expansion in anchoring capabilities. Prichal features six new ports for the Russian station segment, five of which are available for incoming ships. Video: Look at Russia launching the Prichal connection module Image 1 of 4 The new Russian Prichal module was anchored at the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA) Image 2 of 4 The new Russian Prichal module is approaching the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA) Image 3 of 4 The new Russian Prichal module is approaching the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA) Image 4 of 4 The first International Space Station from the cameras in the Russian module Prichal is approaching. (Image credit: NASA) Prichal may also transfer fuel to Nauka, a newly arrived science module that is expected to significantly increase Russian production of orbital research. Beyond that, Prichal could serve as a valuable practice for Russia as the country contemplates its future in the post-ISS era, according to RussianSpaceWeb.com. State reports from Russia suggest the country may want to build its own space station later in the 2020s, or to be ready in case the old ISS, part of which dates back to 1998, shakes or responds to sanctions. economic from the United States. The US and Russia have been key ISS partners dating back to the early 1990s; the current agreement runs to 2024, but can be extended to 2028 or further, depending on whether the various partners agree to it. The 4-ton Prichal rocket was launched into space aboard a Soyuz rocket built by Russia from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday (November 24th). Prichal boarded the top of a modified Progress cargo spacecraft, which sent the new module to the orbital laboratory. The spherical module adds approximately 494 cubic meters (14 cubic meters) of internal volume to the ISS, according to RussianSpaceWeb.com. The space station is expecting record crew size these days thanks to the periodic arrival of four people at the same time on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Russian Soyuz vehicles are also still in operation, holding three spacecraft at the same time. The new Russian pricing module Prichal is seen approaching the International Space Station on November 26, 2021. (Image credit: NASA) Prichal will remain permanently anchored in Nauka port overlooking the Earth, and five other available stations will be available to visit the spacecraft. Prichal will “expand the technical and operational capabilities of the orbital infrastructure of the Russian segment of the ISS”, the Russian federal space agency, known as Roscosmos, wrote in a recent update. Prichal’s arrival was far less eventful than Nauka’s. When the science module arrived at the ISS on July 29, its propellers fired in an unexpected manner, causing the ISS to rotate about 540 degrees . NASA says the space station crew was not in any danger at the time, although a spacecraft emergency was declared as a precaution. A spaceship had earlier derailed to make way for Prichal. A Progress 78 unmanned cargo ship was removed from Nauka on Thursday (November 25th) for re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. The modified Progress spacecraft that sent Prichal to the station is expected to depart from Prichal in late December for a re-entry over the Pacific Ocean. Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and so on Facebook.

