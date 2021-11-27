International
The government will resume international flights from December 15 with warnings
The announcement from the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) came as countries around the world rushed to take precautions after scientists said they had found a highly virulent and possibly resistant variant of the Covid-19 virus vaccines in South Africa.
The UK said the variant was the most important yet found after flights were banned from six countries in South Africa, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU also intended to ban air travel from the region, describing the option in a Twitter post as troubling.
India had suspended international flight operations from 23 March 2020. The suspension, periodically extended, currently remains in force until 30 November.
The matter has been reviewed and the competent authority has decided to resume the planned international commercial passenger services to / from India with effect from 15 December 2021, “the DGCA said.
The resumption of planned international commercial passenger services with effect from 15 December 2021 would mean the restoration of mutually agreed capacity rights and the termination of air bubble agreements. However, due to the prevailing situation of Covid-19, the capacity rights will be according to the category of countries based on the registration of countries “, he added.
India currently has air bubble deals with up to 30 countries from Afghanistan and Bangladesh to Canada, France, Germany, Japan, UAE, UK and USA.
The DGCA said capacity rights indicating that many flights are allowed will depend on countries and the perception of risk assigned to them by the health ministry.
Carriers from countries listed by the health ministry as at risk and with which India already has air bubble agreements will be allowed to operate 75% of capacity before COVID-19 or at least seven frequencies per week, subject to availability of rights according to the bilateral agreement. s) “.
“Carriers from countries listed as hazardous, but with which India does not have an air bubble deal, will be allowed to operate 50% of capacity before Covid or 50% of bilateral capacity rights, or whichever is higher.” .
The same restrictions will apply to Indian carriers flying to these countries.
Carriers from labeled non-hazardous countries and Indian carriers operating in these countries will be able to operate at full capacity under bilateral air service agreements.
A copy of the circular has been reviewed by the Mint.
Places under the regulation of air bubbles which have already been sold by airlines, which exceed the capacity rights under the bilateral ASA / traffic rights available to airlines, will be allowed to operate until 14.12.2021. “Such airlines will limit their operations to capacity rights under bilateral ASAs / traffic rights available to airlines, with effect from 15.12.2021,” the DGCA circular states.
“All services will be subject to strict adherence to the instructions of the MHFW (Ministry of Health) for international travel dated 11.11.2021 as amended from time to time and the instructions issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for international travel.” .
Meanwhile, passengers arriving from at least 12 countries at risk will have to take additional measures upon arrival in India, including testing, according to a special circular issued by the civil aviation ministry.
These include countries in Europe, including the UK, and others such as South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel.
Currently, several European countries, including Austria and Germany, are seeing a new wave of Covid-19 infections.
Reuters contributed to the story
