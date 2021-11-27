UK Minister Minimizes Tensions With France Over Canal Crossing Crisis | Immigration and asylum

An Interior Minister has downplayed the diplomatic row between France and the UK over the refugee crisis in the Channel, insisting it was time to devise new creative solutions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron clashed earlier this week over how to deal with people trying to cross the Channel in small boats as they flee war, poverty and persecution.

Damian Hinds, whose summary covers security and borders, told BBC Radio 4s Today: British and French officials have worked together all along. In fact we have worked together for years, on these really important issues. The partnership is strong.

France was angered by Johnson by issuing a letter to Macron in which he submitted his proposals, including the repetition of a call for joint UK-France patrols by border officials along French beaches to stop ships from left a proposal that Paris has long resisted.

Johnson also called for the start of talks on a bilateral return agreement, saying it could have an immediate and significant impact on efforts to cross the Channel after the UK withdrew from a European Union return agreement as a result. of Brexit.

Hinds defended the prime ministers’ letter to the French leader as extremely supportive and cooperative.

He said no one was proposing a violation of sovereignty, amid concerns over the requirement that UK officials join patrols on French beaches.

of [letter] acknowledges absolutely everything that the French government and authorities have done, that it is a common challenge, but that now, especially driven by this terrible tragedy, we must go further, we must deepen our partnership, we must expand what we do , we need to design new creative solutions, he added.

However, Paris withdrew an invitation for Home Secretary Priti Patel to attend a ministerial meeting of key European allies in Calais on Sunday.

Despite Patel not being invited, spokesman No. 10 said Home Office officials had traveled to France for talks Friday with French counterparts as planned.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal rejected the proposal, saying it was not exactly what we needed to do to resolve the issue, and that Johnson’s letter did not correspond at all to the discussions that the British prime minister and Macron had when they spoke on Wednesday.

We are tired of double talk, he added, and said Johnsons’ decision to post his letter to his Twitter source suggested he was not serious.

I crossed the Channel with a small boat. This is how the video is

On Friday, as the dispute between governments continued, the first of 27 people to die after a boat capsized in the Channel on Wednesday was named a young Kurdish woman from northern Iraq.

Relatives identified 24-year-old Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin, known by her family as Baran, as one of the victims on the deadliest day of the Channel migration crisis.

Krmanj Ezzat Dargali posted a homage to his cousin on social media and told Sky News: The situation is just awful. She was a woman at the height of her life.

I understand why so many people are leaving for a better life, but this is not the right way. It is the way of death.

He said he hoped the British and French governments would accept us in a better way, adding: “Anyone who wants to leave their home and travel to Europe has their own reasons and hopes, so please help them.” in a better way and do not force them. to take this path of death.

While other victims have not yet been identified, relatives in a Kurdish village in Iraq are preparing for the worst. Lovers in Ranya have been waiting for days for news from loved ones, whose phones were silent as they attempted the dangerous passage on Wednesday.