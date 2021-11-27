NSW and Victoria tighten international arrival rules as states and territories respond to Omicron variant

Australian states and territories are reinstating border rules in response to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has now been discovered in a growing number of countries around the world.

On Saturday, Australia tightened its international border for travelers from nine African countries where the new variant of the concern has been found.

People arriving from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi and the Seychelles in any Australian state or territory must be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

In a dramatic change to border rules, New South Wales and Victoria later announced that all vaccinated travelers from all other countries would be required to be isolated for 72 hours upon arrival in the state.

It comes less than a month after NSW completely lifted all quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated international arrivals.

Victoria and ACT followed suit, effectively opening the international border to half the country by early November.

But now fully vaccinated arrivals in NSW and Victoria must be isolated for 72 hours upon arrival.

States have also established new rules for international flight crews, who must be isolated for 14 days or until they depart on another flight, bringing the rules for vaccinated crews in line with unvaccinated workers.

No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Australia to date.

Scientists are still working to understand the new strain, how it spreads and the effectiveness of the variant vaccines.

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the reintroduction of quarantine rules was to “put community safety first by taking these preventive but important steps until more information is provided”.

Acting Victoria’s health chief Deborah Freidman said the changes were “safe and proportionate” and were designed to protect Victorians while still allowing overseas arrivals in the state.

The measures will be in effect for at least three days in NSW and Victoria.

Until late Saturday, ACT was still working on its rules for international arrivals.

About 100 people who had flown from nine countries to states and territories where quarantine was not mandatory were now required to do so.

Changes in South Australia and Western Australia

South Australia announced a tightening of its border rules, less than a week after reopening to the rest of the country.

Travelers from “low risk” regions such as Sydney and Melbourne will need to show evidence of a negative test result within 72 hours before arriving at the SA.

Police say there is no provision to be tested upon arrival.

Members of the cross-border community will have to be quarantined up to a negative test result on arrival if traveling with children under 12 years old.

International arrivals from any country will have to be quarantined for 14 days, instead of just seven, due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

If an Australian jurisdiction is classified as “high risk”, the same 14-day quarantine rule will apply.

“With the advent of the Omicron variant, all international travelers and people coming from high-risk countries from within Australia arriving in South Australia or international travelers transiting through another port directly to South Australia should now undertake 14-day quarantine, “said South Australian Police.

SA has registered this week the first cases of local broadcasting per month, after opening the borders with the rest of the country.

Western Australia tightened its border with the SA on Saturday night in light of new infections, citing concerns about the Omicron variant.

States and other territories are considering how to respond to the new variant, which has prompted tight border rules in dozens of countries since it was officially called a disturbing variant.

