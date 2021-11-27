International
COVID news updates: WHO classifies new Covid species, renamed Omicron, as “concern variant”
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new variant of COVID-19 discovered in South Africa with a large number of mutations as “disturbing”, the fifth variant given the definition. The WHO said in a statement that it had assigned the Greek letter Omicron to version B.1.1.529.
WHO classifies new Covid type, renamed Omicron, as “disturbance variant”
Bengaluru: 12 students tested positive for COVID19 at Spurthy College of Nursing, Marasur
All of them are 1st year BSc nursing students; 9 isolated, 2 (asymptomatic) left for home in Kerala and 1 (asymptomatic) in Mumbai. Cross notice sent to States: Dist Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban
33 students, 1 fully vaccinated staff tested positive for COVID at the International School, Bengaluru; isolated
They are asymptomatic. 2 of them were sent by their parents to Nagpur & Hyderabad, a cross notice was sent to the United States. Sealed Campus: Dist Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban
Karnataka reports 402 new cases of COVID19, 277 cured and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Morocco detains travelers from seven South Africa for COVID concerns
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha calls on citizens to support the values enshrined in the Constitution
No case of Nu variant was discovered at Delhi airport among people coming from ‘at risk’ countries: Laboratory
No case of the new ‘Nu’ coronavirus variant has been detected at Delhi airport among passengers who were in transit or coming from places identified as “at risk”, the laboratory in charge of carrying out said on Friday. of tests.
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha calls on citizens to support the values enshrined in the Constitution
Senior Congress leader Mukesh Goel to join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tomorrow, according to sources
Report ANI
Kerala Poverty Index Achievement Reflects Government’s “Unwavering Commitment” to Social Welfare: Vijayan
Kerala, which has the lowest poverty rate in the country, according to a NITI Ayog report, is a reflection of the left-wing government’s unwavering commitment to social welfare, state Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.
Maoists partially blow up police station building under construction in Gharla, Jharkhand
A police station under construction in Jharkhand’s Gumla district was partially damaged when suspected CPI (Maoist) ultras tried to blow it up, a police officer said on Friday.
Saudi Arabia suspends flights from 7 countries including South Africa due to concerns over Covid-19 – State News Agency
Russia restricts entry from Africa and Hong Kong for the new version of COVID
Shares of Brazil fall 4% for fear of the Covid variant
Assam reports 175 new cases of COVID-19, 219 cures and zero deaths in last 24 hours
US oil falls 10% on fears of demand for the new Covid variant
Ireland extends COVID-19 booster vaccines to all adults
Tamil Nadu reports 746 new cases of COVID-19, 759 cured and 11 deaths in last 24 hours
The Federation of Resident Physicians Association (FORDA) calls for a nationwide strike from November 27 for the delay of the NEET-PG 2021 Consultation
In a statement, FORDA said it had asked all resident doctors across the country to withdraw from OPD services by Saturday, November 27th.
‘Premature’ to know if new Covid variant needs updated vaccines: EMA
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travelers will have to follow additional measures upon arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.
Government of Maharashtra to provide Rs 50,000 in aid to relatives or immediate relatives of people who lost their lives due to COVID19
Maharashtra: Nashik registers 34 new COVID-19 cases; three victims
“All air travel” between EU and countries with new Covid variant should be suspended: Von Der Leyen
Telangana: TRS candidate K Kavitha receives her certificate from the Returns Officer after being unanimously re-elected as MLC of the local bodies of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts
Wall Street opens strongly below following the news of the Covid variant
Kochi: Congress ends protest after suspension of accused CI for alleged suicide of a law student
The PM has assured the family that an investigation will be conducted. The government will take steps to prevent such incidents; further investigations are underway: Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev
Philippines suspends flights from countries with new variant Covid-19: government
Mumbai reports 230 cases of COVID-19, three deaths
Reinforcing doses will be required and immediate studies are needed, based on different age groups and patients. In Israel, the effectiveness of the vaccine after booster dose increased from 40% to 93%.
– Dr. Naveet Wig, Chairman of the Covid Task Force at AIIMS Delhi
Belgium announces the first case of the new variant B.1.1.529 Covid in Europe
Ladakh citizens can now correct their grievances through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System, a dedicated website run by the Center
– Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Denmark bans non-essential travel to South Africa, other African countries, to prevent spread of new coronavirus variant: Health authorities
The Netherlands will introduce new measures for COVID to avoid disrupting healthcare
For this, an attempt is being made to grab the issue of the environment. We saw an example of this at the last COP26 Summit. If we talk about absolute cumulative emissions, developed countries have caused 15% more emissions than India since 1850 until today
– Prime Minister Modi
Due to the colonial mentality, obstacles are put in the development of our country, including in the name of freedom of expression.
– Prime Minister Modi
Roadblocks are being created on the growth path of developing countries due to the colonial mentality
– The Prime Minister in the activity of the High Court for the day of the Constitution
A government committed to the Constitution does not discriminate in development, and we have shown that
– Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Strong manifestation of the spirit of the Constitution ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’
– The Prime Minister in the activity of the Constitution Day
Spain to suspend flights to South Africa, Botswana for new COVID-19 variant, TVE reports
UP polls: Samajwadi party urges Election Commission to ensure duplicate names on voter list removed to prevent falsification
Our drafters of the Constitution gave us the Constitution in the light of the dreams of the people who lived and died for independence and preserving the great millennial traditions of India
– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Constitution Day 2021
Today India is among the leading manufacturers of vaccines supporting immunization programs worldwide. We are among the leading exporters of vaccines, medicines, software and other products. It is a matter of pride that people with roots in India are running various reputable international institutions
– CJI
WHO warns against travel restrictions on the new variant
To meet the challenges of the future battlefield, it is vital to pay due attention to cyber threats, special forces integration, reform of current three-service commands, and Atmanirbhar Bharat in defense production.
– CDS General Bipin Rawat at an IDSA seminar
Kerala reports 4677 new cases of COVID-19, 6632 cures and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours
BioNTech / Pfizer awaits data on impact of vaccine variant “within 2 weeks”
AFP reports
India received an invitation to the Democracy Summit and the Prime Minister is likely to attend this virtual event: Resources
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 6, 2021. During the negotiations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is planned to discuss the further development of special and privileged strategic partnership relations between the two countries: Russian Embassy
The leaders will exchange views on current issues on the international agenda, including joint work within the G20, the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Russian Embassy
The resumption of scheduled international commercial passenger services to / from India may resume from 15 December 2021. Based on the countries recognized as “at risk” by the MHFW, the countries are categorized into 3 categories with specific capacity constraints: MCA
Ashok Leyland: MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi resigns on December 31, 2021. He resigned for personal reasons. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman will take office as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.
India will resume regular operations of international flights, with the exception of / from the 14 banned countries, from the third week of December. However, existing air bubble flight arrangements with these 14 countries will continue: Sources
Morena, Madhya Pradesh: Trainers A1 and A2 of Udhampur-Durg Express reported fire for unknown reasons after leaving Hetampur Railway Station; no casualties were reported and passengers were evacuated: Dr Shivam Sharma, CPRO / NCR
The first meeting of the 2 + 2 dialogue between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of India and Russia will be held in Delhi on 6 December. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Indian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit on December 5-6: MEA
