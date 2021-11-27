As the Omicron variant circulates the globe, African Nations are blamed and banned





Nations in South Africa protested fiercely on Saturday as more of the world’s richest countries cut them off from travel, renewing a border closure debate since the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic and complicating the problems they face. poorly vaccinated sites. A new variant of the coronavirus called Omicron, first discovered in Botswana, put governments at the forefront after South Africa announced an increase in cases this week, plunging countries into the most precarious pandemic moment since the variant very sticky Delta was held this spring. As in the early days of Delta, political alarm spread rapidly around the world, with officials trading the blame for how failures of the global vaccination attempt were allowing the virus to change, although researchers warned that the real threat of the new variant was not yet clear. Holding a disturbing number of mutations that researchers fear could make it spread easily, Omicron was spotted in two patients in Britain on Saturday and another possible case in Germany, leaving behind what scientists estimated to be thousands cases in South Africa and dozens or hundreds more globally. One nation after another closed its doors to South Africa, even though they rejected public health measures that scientists said were needed much more urgently to get the new variant.

Australia, Thailand and Sri Lanka were among the last countries on Saturday to join the United States, Britain and the European Union in banning travelers from South Africa and nearby countries. Health officials in the Netherlands reported that 61 passengers on two flights from South Africa tested positive for the virus, the latest indication of how difficult it could be to stop the variant from crossing the border.

In poorer African countries, the cascade of travel closures sparked a wave of discontent among people who believed the continent was once again carrying the burden of panic policies from Western countries, which had failed to deliver vaccines and the resources needed to do so. administered them. The richest countries, which had already stockpiled vaccines for most of 2021, were now penalizing parts of the world that were primarily hungry for the shootings, scientists said. I told you so, said Francois Venter, a researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, referring to warnings from African researchers that delaying vaccinations there endangered the emergence of new variants. It seems like these rich countries have learned absolutely nothing in terms of support.

The feeling of anger was deepest in South Africa, where business leaders envisioned a terrible economic tax, especially on tourism. In the arrivals hall of Johannesburgs OR Tambo International Airport, Ronald Masiwa, a tour operator, watched in horror as the information board turned red, displaying cancellation notices. Three clients had already canceled overnight trips and he feared many more would follow. Some health officials said travel bans could buy some time to figure out how to deal with the new variant. But just as closing the border a year ago did little to stop the spread of a previous variant of the coronavirus from Britain, scientists said, the final travel closures were likely to have come too late.

Scientists worried that the restrictions would discourage other nations from reporting variant cases, lest they be hit even by travel bans. Border closures have provoked debate during a series of public health crises, including the 2014 Ebola outbreak, with global health officials warning that such bans could disrupt the flow of medical supplies and cause economic damage to countries. are reluctant to report health threats. The chaotic presentation of closures in Amsterdam on Friday left about 600 passengers on two flights from South Africa clustered on planes and then unheated rooms for about 30 hours. Those who avoided hotel quarantines resulting in negatives were dispersed to other destinations after receiving results around 3am on Saturday morning. You close the border with Africa, then close the border with Belgium, then close the border with somewhere else, said Alessandro Vespignani, a Northeastern University professor who has studied travel restrictions since early 2020 and has advised government agencies in recent days on answers. to the last variant. But every time you close it, it’s a little late.

For now, it remains unclear whether the Omicron variant will be transmitted as easily as global health officials fear. The variant may simply have been in the right place during a surge of new infections in South Africa, making it look more contagious than it actually is.

But scientists said closing the borders would wreak havoc on African countries awaiting reopening. In South Africa, December is traditionally the high season for tourism, one of the country’s largest industries, and operators had had an increase in visitors from Britain, which had removed South Africa from its red list only last month. past. Updated 27 November 2021, 11:51 ET This is devastating, said David Frost, chief executive of the South African Tourism Services Association. Many companies are hanging on to their nails and this will eradicate them. It will be terrible for conservation and it will be terrible for people in rural areas where tourism is the only economic generator. South Africa’s 2,828 daily infections on Friday were a small fraction of the count in countries with populations of similar size, such as Germany and Britain, not to mention the United States. For Mr. Frost, the hasty measures were a sign of a double flagrant standard. Slightly more than 10 percent of people in Africa have received a dose of a vaccine, compared with 64 percent in North America and 62 percent in Europe. In richer countries, scientists said, far more important than delaying the arrival of new Omicron cases was the question of what they would do with any time they had bought themselves to answer.

At home, the scientists said, those countries should step up testing and vaccinations and help infected people isolate themselves, especially given the difficulties they already had in the content of the Delta variant. The scientists urged countries to comply with these efforts globally, including helping South Africa with their health systems and vaccination and tracing efforts. If all we do is a travel ban and do not increase airport testing or provide resources for people to isolate themselves if they test positive so that they can justify a lack of work, all of this should happen to reduce broadcasting in the community, said Joseph Fauver. , an assistant professor studying genomic surveillance at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. After decades of skepticism about closing borders between global health officials, Covid-19 forced experts to reconsider their views, said Alexandra Phelan, a professor studying global health policy at Georgetown University. We gained some nuance and realized that travel restrictions have a potential role to play in slowing the spread of a new respiratory disease, although that does not stop it, she said. However, Drs. Vespignan and his colleagues have shown that even the strictest travel restrictions modestly delay the spread of the virus without further attempts to curtail transmission. And while countries had some hope in early 2020 of tracking out patient contacts, virus ranking takes a long time to allow health officials to select people infected with the Omicron variant for specific control measures.

They spread across a sea of ​​thousands upon thousands of infections, Dr Vespignani said of each new case of the Omicron variant. It is a very, very, very difficult situation. The latest variant has already shown signs of spreading locally across South Africa. A patient in Belgium, for example, had no connection to South Africa after having recently traveled to Egypt, officials said.

Some scientists said they suspected the variant had spread undetected to countries with little ranking effort before appearing in Botswana and South Africa, giving it more time to spread globally. However, European nations did not find the option until South Africa warned them about it, demonstrating gaps in their oversight efforts. The variant had many opportunities to spread: in November, 334 flights were planned from South Africa to Europe, with a capacity of nearly 100,000 seats. And three dozen flights were scheduled from Johannesburg to the United States this month. Given the unequal efforts of global ranking, Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, said it was difficult to target individual countries for closing borders. She warned that travel bans created a false sense of security, giving cover to elected leaders who wanted to avoid more difficult choices. The notion of having a global map of where the variants are and are not is simply fantasy, she said. I do not think travel bans really have much of an impact, other than responding to the political pressures that inevitably arise when a new variant emerges. Shabir Madhi, a virologist at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, warned that the Omicron variant could still be turned off, as other seemingly disturbing versions of the virus had done. He said it was a reflection of the lack of political and economic power that South Africa seceded so quickly from rich countries, despite unreliable evidence. With nearly a third of South Africans vaccinated, officials there blame a number of factors, including vaccine reluctance caused by rampant online misinformation. Some critics have blamed a misguided government response. At the moment, South Africa has far more doses of vaccine than it can deliver on time, forcing senior health officials to delay some scheduled deliveries.

Other African countries where shortages have been alleviated are also reporting difficulties in getting vaccines in people’s arms. Many of them do not have the necessary freezers and other storage capacities. Last month, Uganda warned that two-thirds of the 9 million vaccines it had received were in danger of expiring by the end of the year.

In the United States, health officials say they are better equipped to track variants than before in pandemics. Scientists can identify Omicron with a standard nasal swab test, giving them a step forward in tracking the spread of the variant. But the United States is suffering from so many daily infections that many specimens are being overlooked. And there are pockets of the country where relatively few cases are being sequenced. In the last 90 days, for example, Massachusetts ranked one-fifth of all coronavirus cases in the state, according to a online ranking database. Texas and Florida, on the other hand, did so in only four percent of cases. I am definitely more confident in our ability to track and detect the virus, said Dr. Fauver. What I do not trust is our ability to control transmission. Reporting was contributed by Jason Horowitz, Lynsey Chutel, Stephanie Nolen, Sui-Lee Wee, Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Niraj Çokshi AND Claire Moses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/27/world/africa/coronavirus-omicron-africa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos