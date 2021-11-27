UK, Germany and Italy detect cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Britain, Germany, Italy say cases of Omicron have been discovered

UK Prime Minister Johnson announces new measures to stop proliferation

Many countries declare travel restrictions, bans in South Africa

Dutch authorities test air passengers for the Omicron variant

LONDON / BERLIN / AMSTERDAM, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Britain, Germany and Italy unveiled cases of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus on Saturday, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new steps to improve the virus as more nations imposed travel restrictions. from the south. Africa.

The discovery of the variant has sparked global concern, a wave of travel bans or delays and a sell-off in financial markets on Friday as investors worried that Omicron could halt a global recovery from the nearly two-year pandemic.

The two related cases of the new variant discovered in Britain were related to the trip to South Africa, said British Health Minister Sajid Javid.

Speaking later, Johnson outlined measures that included stricter testing rules for people arriving in the country but that stopped restricting social activity, in addition to requiring the wearing of masks in certain settings. Read more

“We will ask anyone entering the UK to have a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival and be isolated until there is a negative result,” Johnson told a news conference.

People who had come in contact with people who tested positive for a suspected Omicron case would have to be isolated for 10 days and the government would tighten rules for wearing a face mask, Johnson said, adding that the steps would be reviewed. within three weeks. .

The Ministry of Health in the German state of Bavaria also announced two confirmed cases of the variant. The two men entered Germany at Munich Airport on November 24, before Germany designated South Africa as a virus-infected area and were now being isolated, the ministry said, indicating without elaborating that people had traveled from South Africa. . Read more

In Italy, the National Institutes of Health said a case of the new variant had been discovered in Milan to a person coming from Mozambique.

Czech health authorities also said they were investigating a suspected case of variant in a person who spent time in Namibia.

Omicron, dubbed a “disturbance variant” by the World Health Organization, is potentially more contagious than previous variants of the disease, though experts do not yet know if it will cause more or less severe COVID-19 compared to strains of others.

England Medical Chief Chris Witty told the same news conference with Johnson that there was still a lot of uncertainty about Omicron, but “there is a reasonable chance that there will at least be some degree of vaccine rescue with this variant”.

The variant was first discovered in South Africa and has since been discovered in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.

FLIGHTS TO AMSTERDAM

Dutch authorities said 61 of the estimated 600 people who arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa on Friday had tested positive for the coronavirus. Health authorities were conducting further tests to see if those cases included the new variant. Read more

A passenger who arrived from South Africa on Friday, Dutch photographer Paula Zimmerman, said she turned out negative but was anxious for the following days.

Digital display tables show canceled flights to London – Heathrow at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. REUTERS / Sumaya Hisham / File Photo Read more

“I was told they expect a lot more people to be positive after five days. It’s a little scary the idea that you were on a plane with a lot of people who were positive,” she said.

Financial markets fell on Friday, particularly airline and other stocks in the travel sector, as investors worried the variant could trigger another pandemic rise. Oil prices fell by about $ 10 a barrel.

It may take weeks for scientists to fully understand the mutations of the variant and whether existing vaccines and treatments are effective against it.

TRAVEL RULES

Although epidemiologists say travel restrictions may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally, many countries around the world – including the United States, Brazil, Canada and European Union countries – have announced travel bans or restrictions in South Africa. Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Saturday added previously announced travel restrictions to Washington, advising against travel to eight South African countries.

Also Saturday, Australia said it would ban the entry of non-citizens who have been to nine South African countries and will require 14-day supervised quarantine for Australian citizens returning from there. Read more

Japan said it would expand its tight border controls to three other African countries after imposing travel restrictions on South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Lesotho on Friday.

Britain also said it was expanding its “red list” to impose travel restrictions on more South African countries, while South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait and Hungary announced travel restrictions on African countries. South.

South Africa is concerned the restrictions will hurt tourism and other sectors of its economy, the foreign ministry said on Saturday, adding that the government is working with countries that have imposed travel bans to persuade them to reconsider. Read more

Omicron has emerged as many countries in Europe are already battling an increase in COVID-19 infections, and some have reintroduced restrictions on social activity in an effort to stop the spread. Austria and Slovakia have entered into deadlocks.

vaccination

The new variant has also brought to the fore the inequalities in how much the world population has been vaccinated. Although many developed countries are offering third-dose boosters, less than 7% of people in low-income countries have received their first COVID-19 vaccine, according to medical and human rights groups.

Seth Berkley, CEO of the GAVI Vaccine Alliance who co-leads the COVAX initiative with the WHO to promote the equitable distribution of vaccines, said this was essential to avoid the emergence of more coronavirus variants.

“While we still need to know more about Omicron, we know that as long as a large portion of the world’s population is unvaccinated, variants will continue to emerge and the pandemic will continue to linger,” he said in a statement. statement to Reuters.

“We will prevent the emergence of variants only if we are able to protect the entire population of the world, not just the affluent parts.”

