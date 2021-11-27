DS Tech Receives International Award | News, Sports, Work





ESCANABA – DS Tech, a managed IT and VoIP service provider at Escanaba, recently received an international award as listed on the MSP 501 list by Channel Futures. Now in its 15th year, the MSP 501 is the first, largest and most comprehensive survey of the IT industry worldwide of managed service providers (MSPs). Each year, MSP 501 recognizes some of the largest and most successful managed service providers in the world. This marks the fifth year in a row that the local company enters the list. The winners of the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 are the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. “They stand with their heads and shoulders above the competition.” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Channel Futures. Companies that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by Channel Futures research team and editors that ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to health and long-term sustainability, repeat revenue commitment and operational efficiency. Of the award-winning companies, DS Tech was recognized as the No. 1 provider of managed IT services in the Upper Peninsula and # 7 in all of Michigan. “It’s very rewarding to see how well we are facing companies from much bigger cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids.” said Eric Wakkuri, president of DS Tech. DS Tech was also the only company in the Upper Peninsula represented on the list, something Wakkuri attributes to longevity. “Being in business for 45 years and an average employee stay of 10 years has really given us an opportunity to develop deep relationships with our customers as well as the ability to understand their needs.” The latest news of today and more in the inbox

