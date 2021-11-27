



Markets fell on Friday, hopes to tame the coronavirus faded and a new term entered the pandemic lexicon: Omicron. The Covid-19 variant that appeared in South Africa was named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Naming system, announced by the World Health Organization in May, makes public communication about variants easier and less confusing, the agency and experts said. For example, the variant that appeared in India is not widely known as B.1.617.2. Rather, it is known as Delta, the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet.

There are now seven variants of interest or disturbing variants and each of them has a Greek letter, according to a WHO follow-up page. Some other variants with Greek letters do not reach those classification levels and the WHO has also bypassed two letters just before Omicron Nu and Xi leading to speculation whether Xi shunned in respect of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is not easily confused with reindeer, Tarik Jasarevic, a WHO spokesman, said on Saturday. And Xi was not used because it is a common adjective. He added that the best practices of disease naming agencies suggest avoiding offending for any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group. Some of the more popular variants, like Delta, were raised in a disturbing variant. The others in that category were called Alpha, Beta and Gamma. The others that came out, which were variants of interest, were called Lambda and Mu. The other Greek letters were used for variants that did not meet those thresholds, but Nu and Xi were the only ones that were overlooked.

The WHO has promoted the naming system as simple and accessible, unlike variants of scientific names, which can be difficult to say and remember and are prone to misreporting, he said. Some scholars agree. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said she conducted many interviews with journalists this year, before the Greek naming system was announced, and she stumbled upon confusing explanations about variants B.1.1.7 and B.1.351. They are now known as Alpha, which appeared in the UK, and Beta, which appeared in South Africa. It makes it really hard to talk when you constantly use an alphabet soup with variant names, she said, adding, after all people call it the UK variant or the South African variant. This is the other big reason that the WHO switched to the Greek naming system, said Dr. Rasmussen: The old naming convention was unfair to the people where the virus appeared. The agency called the practice of describing variants according to the places where they were discovered stigmatizing and discriminatory. The practice of naming viruses for regions has also been historically misleading, said Dr. Rasmussen. Ebola, for example, is named after a river that is actually far from where the virus appeared. From the beginning of the pandemic, I remember people saying: We called it the Spanish flu. Why not call it the Wuhan coronavirus? tha Dr. Rasmussen. The Spanish flu did not come from Spain. We do not know where it came from, but there is a very good chance it came from the US The WHO encouraged national authorities and the media to adopt the new labels. They do not replace technical names, which convey important information to scientists and will continue to be used in research.

