Distribution of amplifiers to nursing homes is slow

The staggering number of deaths from Covid in nursing homes in 2020, the huge drop in cases after the successful vaccination campaign and then the steady rise again in late summer and fall should have made boosters a priority for older Americans key, say some experts.

What has been surprising is the lack of data and attention to nursing homes this time around, said Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician and dean of Brown University School of Public Health. The government should have authorized additional doses as early as July, he noted, especially since residents of nursing homes were among the first to receive the vaccines 10 or more months ago.

The data were clear at that point, said Dr. Jha. We were seeing declining immunity, especially in the elderly.

In August, third doses of some vaccines were authorized for people with weakened immune systems. But by the time booster vaccines were approved for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in late September, following vaccinations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines next month, many residents of nursing homes had already lost some of their initial protection against the infection. , experts say. . And they were more vulnerable to serious illness due to their age and declining health.

Six months for them was much earlier than six months for the general population, said David Grabowski, a Harvard professor of health policy who studies nursing homes. Residents of assisted living facilities are particularly at risk because there does not appear to be a coherent strategy, he said. New outbreaks complicate matters by waiting for boost programs until cases disappear.

Updated 27 November 2021, 11:51 ET

The attempt to vaccinate residents last winter was delegated to two major pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreens. When federal contracts expired earlier this year, nursing homes returned to rely on pharmacies that are commonly used to help them vaccinate residents against the flu.