Distribution of amplifiers to nursing homes is slow
A nursing home in Connecticut had planned to distribute Covid boosters to residents earlier this month.
But before the program began, the coronavirus infected the home, the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Canaan, infecting 89 people, including 67 residents. Almost all were fully vaccinated.
Eight of the residents died from Covid, according to the home, which described them all as having serious underlying health problems.
The severity of the blast helped Connecticut officials recently announce that the state would set up reinforcing clinics in all of its nursing homes to cover those facilities that did not yet have to administer additional doses.
Some states are experiencing new increases in Covid cases, particularly in the Midwest and Northeast. And new outbreaks have been reported this month in nursing homes in Vermont, Virginia and elsewhere, despite a nationwide monthly vaccination rate of about 86 percent among residents in skilled nursing homes.
According to federal records, and experts say many of the case clusters are happening at home that have not yet administered additional doses.
When we compare the rates of Covid-19 disease between those who have been vaccinated with two doses and those who have received a booster dose, the disease rate is significantly lower for those who have received their booster, indicating that our booster vaccines are working , said Dr. Rochelle. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a White House Conference this month.
And in some countries, outbreaks among residents may still occur because vaccination rates among staff members of nursing homes continue to lag behind national averages.
Unlike last winter’s coordinated federal push to vaccinate residents and staff in nursing homes, the deployment of boosters has been slow and piecemeal, health experts said. Public information is scarce: About 42 percent of Americans over the age of 65 have received a booster injection, according to federal reports, but there is still no data available on US sites to track nursing home support programs.
The staggering number of deaths from Covid in nursing homes in 2020, the huge drop in cases after the successful vaccination campaign and then the steady rise again in late summer and fall should have made boosters a priority for older Americans key, say some experts.
What has been surprising is the lack of data and attention to nursing homes this time around, said Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician and dean of Brown University School of Public Health. The government should have authorized additional doses as early as July, he noted, especially since residents of nursing homes were among the first to receive the vaccines 10 or more months ago.
The data were clear at that point, said Dr. Jha. We were seeing declining immunity, especially in the elderly.
In August, third doses of some vaccines were authorized for people with weakened immune systems. But by the time booster vaccines were approved for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in late September, following vaccinations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines next month, many residents of nursing homes had already lost some of their initial protection against the infection. , experts say. . And they were more vulnerable to serious illness due to their age and declining health.
Six months for them was much earlier than six months for the general population, said David Grabowski, a Harvard professor of health policy who studies nursing homes. Residents of assisted living facilities are particularly at risk because there does not appear to be a coherent strategy, he said. New outbreaks complicate matters by waiting for boost programs until cases disappear.
The attempt to vaccinate residents last winter was delegated to two major pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreens. When federal contracts expired earlier this year, nursing homes returned to rely on pharmacies that are commonly used to help them vaccinate residents against the flu.
The Biden administration said it was succeeding in its efforts to ensure residents received additional doses. We were seeing really, really strong progress in states across the country, said Sonya Bernstein, a senior White House adviser to Covid. She singled out programs in West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina as powerful.
Other areas have also managed to provide significant reinforcing coverage. For example, Los Angeles County announced in mid-November that almost all residents in skilled nursing facilities had received booster injections.
Ms Bernstein said the federal government was also working with facilities that could not find a pharmacy. Every long-term care institution that needs help is matching with one of our partners, said Ms. Bernstein.
Half of those aged 65 and over who qualified for the Pfizer booster vaccine in late September received them, public health officials said in a recent announcement. This compares with the nearly three months it took to give the first half of the doses in this group.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which reports nationwide vaccination rates and individual facilities on its website, said it planned to post data on the booster within the next two weeks and on its website allowing consumers compare individual nursing homes in the coming months.
CMS is working with nursing homes to increase the intake of Covid-19 boosters, the agency said.
Pharmacies that help nursing homes with these efforts say they have not experienced any particular problems. From our point of view, we have not heard of any delays or concerns, said Chad Worz, chief executive of the American Association of Pharmacist Consultants. The vaccine is in sufficient supply.
CVS Health, whose Omnicare unit provides services for nursing homes, said it could not provide any data on the number of booster injections it had sent to nursing homes. We have seen great interest from our long-term care clients and continue to meet this demand through several distribution channels, said TJ Crawford, a spokesperson.
But other pandemic-related problems continue to plague nursing homes, some of which still had large numbers of unvaccinated workers, although the average staff vaccination rate has now reached 74 percent. The federal mandate to immunize staff is approaching, though many states are suing to block the rule.
What you need to know about Covid vaccines and boosters
Many facilities are also facing severe and costly staff shortages. Some say the CMS decision earlier this month to require nursing homes to allow unimpeded visits by residents is complicating their efforts. Some said they were caught unawares by the announcement that visits were now being allowed to all residents at any time, which could introduce new infections to the home community.
In Minnesota, a state where cases are growing rapidly, only one-fifth of residents of nursing homes had received boosters by early November, according to a report by The Star Tribune. State health officials declined to comment.
To cope with the growing workload, Governor Tim Walz recently decided 400 members of the Minnesota National Guard in state nursing homes who have difficulty finding enough workers to care for residents.
For its part, the nursing home industry trade group, the American Association of Health Care, said the introduction of the boosters was going well.
With 15,000 nursing homes nationwide, these clinics in the country need little time to plan and prepare, the association said.
With approval for booster vaccines of the three vaccines given in late October, the association said it would take about another month to see the growth of a large proportion of residents and staff.
However, many see the current eruptions as evidence of the need to move much faster. At ArchCare, which operates six nursing homes in the New York area, 93 percent of residents received their boosters, said Scott LaRue, chief executive, after he began administering additional doses in mid-October.
In my mind, it’s too late to make plans together if you want to save lives, Mr LaRue said. You need to vaccinate residents and staff and you need to get boosters in them. It is a matter of life and death.
Boosting shootings at nursing homes could not have arrived too soon, said Brendan Williams, chief executive of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, whose facilities are reporting an increase in the number of cases. All that is happening now is an advertisement for reinforcing strokes, he said.
