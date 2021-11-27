Boris Johnson tightens travel rules and wears masks for Omicron worries | Coronavirus

Boris Johnson has announced new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including mandatory masks in stores and PCR tests for travelers entering England after two cases of the Omicron variant were discovered in the country.

Amid growing global concern about Omicron, dubbed a variant of concern by the World Health Organization on Friday, the prime minister outlined a series of steps the UK is taking to maximize its defense against Covid-19.

Speaking at a press conference on Downing Street, Johnson said anyone arriving in England would be asked to take a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and should be isolated until they pass a negative test. Rules for face covering in stores and on public transport in England will also be tightened, he said.

The contacts of all confirmed cases of persons infected with the Omicron variant in England will have to be isolated for 10 days. Health officials are also considering expanding access to the booster vaccine program, he added.

The measures will be reviewed within three weeks.

The administrations transferred to Scotland and Wales confirmed on Saturday evening that they would implement the same measures on international travel as announced by Johnson.

A Welsh government spokesman said: “We have consistently raised our concerns with the UK government over its decision to quickly ease international travel rules, precisely because of the risk of introducing new variants to the UK. We also warned against the abolition of PCR tests for returning passengers.

Omicron is potentially more contagious than previous variants, though experts do not yet know if it will cause more serious illness. Johnson warned he could reduce the effectiveness of vaccines after he announced a tightening of England rules after two cases were identified in Nottingham and Brentwood in Essex.

In an effort to slow the spread, Johnson announced interim and precautionary measures that will be reviewed in three weeks, along with an expansion of the vaccine boosting campaign.

Johnson said he remained convinced that this Christmas would be significantly better than last Christmas.

Asked about the prospects of this year’s celebrations, the Prime Minister said: “We continue to be in a strong position mainly thanks to the speed of vaccine spread, another reinforcing presentation and I think I will stick to the formula I used before, which I am very confident until absolutely sure that this Christmas will be significantly better than last Christmas.

The measures announced are not in line with government plan B, which includes advice on working from home and using vaccine passports.

However, the UK may have to face the possibility of further action if the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, said the UK’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

He said: “I think the more information you get about the spread, the more information you have about the ability of vaccines to protect against the virus, but it will take some time.”

At the moment, the patterns are more if it spreads too fast, it will certainly spread too fast and go to many places, and if it spreads less fast it will do less.

But if it is highly contagious and causes a major escape, then it is clear that this is a major issue that we have to deal with. But that’s not what we know at the moment, we need to get that information.

Prof. Chris Whitty said at the press conference that it was inevitable that the Omicron variant would spread all over the world in the coming days.

The UK medical chief said that while it is clear that Omicron is highly contagious, it is not yet known how effective the vaccine will be as a protection against it, but said those who are vaccinated or receive a booster vaccine will have less likely to become seriously ill.

Earlier Saturday, Sajid Javid, the health secretary, announced that the UK was adding four more South African countries to the travel red list after two cases of the new variant were discovered in Nottingham and Brentwood, Essex.

The UK Health Insurance Agency confirmed the cases, which are believed to be related and linked to trips from South Africa, following the overnight genomic sequence.

Individuals and their families were ordered to be isolated and targeted testing was being conducted in areas thought to be contagious.

Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will face travel restrictions from Sunday.

Javid said this is a true reminder that this pandemic is far from over as he urged people to get their vaccines, including boosters. We were concerned from the moment we first identified this new variant, he added.

He said anyone who has traveled in the last 10 days to countries now on the red list, which also includes South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia, should be isolated and undergo PCR tests.

The UK is the second European country to report Omicron’s presence after Belgium said it had identified a single case on Friday.

Dutch authorities said 61 people tested positive for Covid-19 arriving on two flights from South Africa on Friday. Further tests are underway to determine if any of them had the Omicron variant.

It was unclear when the two individuals became infected in the UK, or their full travel history, as the countries tried to close their borders to much of South Africa.

Ministers said non-UK and non-Irish residents who had been to Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola in the previous 10 days would be denied entry to England from 4am on Sunday morning.

Those allowed to return will be ordered to be isolated in a government-approved facility for 10 days.

Numerous pharmaceutical firms have said they are working to tailor their vaccines in light of Omicron’s emergence after the WHO warned that preliminary evidence suggests the variant has an increased risk of re-infection and could spread faster than other strains.

Commenting on two cases of the discovery of the Omicron Covid variant in the UK, Peter Openshaw, professor of medicine at Imperial College London, said: “There is no need to be alarmed, but we must be prepared and take swift action.

It is better to act quickly, but be prepared to change with the entry of new information. Travel restrictions can slow the growth rate and gain time to establish important facts about severity, immune evasion, transmission, and sensitivity to treatment and prevention.

Openshaw added: With or without this new variant, Delta is already a crisis in many parts of Europe and still causes many diseases and deaths in the UK, especially in those who have not been vaccinated or those who do not respond to vaccines.