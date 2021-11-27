The best dressed stars at the Cairo International Film Festival 2021

PARIS: After exhibitions entitled Hajj, Pilgrimage to Mecca in 2014 and Eastern Christians, 2000 Years of History in 2017, the Institute of the Arab World in Paris is continuing its trilogy dedicated to monotheistic religions with Eastern Jews, a multi-millennial history.

It exhibits 280 works of art that testify to 15 centuries of Jewish coexistence in the Arab world in an area of ​​1000 square meters.

This institute would really find its calling only if it were open to all the spiritual and intellectual heritage that have marked the history of the Arab world, IMA President Jack Lang said in a press conference a few days before the inauguration of the exhibitions. . It is scheduled to take place from November 24 to March 13, 2022.

The Parisian institution exhibits extraordinary and unpublished works, which have been made available by 35 lending institutions or individuals who testify to 15 centuries of Jewish coexistence in the Arab world, from the Atlas Plateau to the banks of the Euphrates.

Was it normal that the Jews, their culture and the Jewish religion did not have their full place here? asked the IMA president.

He began to address the issue two years ago, shortly before the emergence of these movements, which in reality are very old, but reappear regularly in France, of negationism, hatred, racism, denunciation of the truth, confusion.

He continued: This event is a response from reason, from culture, from knowledge, a response from history.

For French President Emmanuel Macron, this is a great lesson for coexistence, mutual enrichment and exchanges between monotheisms.

He said: Identity is always more complex than we think and rubs in with other identities to feed on, denouncing even the recent obscurantisms.

For the first time, Arab News en Francais has collaborated with IMA for this exhibition. We are very happy to work with you, Lang rejoiced in an interview, arousing his extraordinary admiration for the work done today in the Kingdom by the Saudi authorities in general and by Prince Badr in particular.

“People all over the world have no idea how far a real cultural revolution is taking place in Saudi Arabia, in all areas such as art, cinema, theater, literature, paintings, sculptures, music,” said the president, who will fly after pak. days in Jeddah on the occasion of the Red Sea Film Festival, which promises to be a big event.

He added: I told Prince Badr, whom I met 10 days ago: You are not sufficiently transmitting the magnitude of the cultural changes that are taking place in the Kingdom today.

Among these Saudi countries that will one day be best known is the Khaybar oasis, represented by three photographs by Humberto da Silveira at the beginning of the Eastern Jews exhibition, which reviews in a chronological and thematic journey, 15 centuries of Jewish presence in now Arab countries. The Oasis of Khaybar, located on a main caravan route in the Hejaz, was indeed occupied by Jewish tribes in ancient times, before the Prophet Muhammad made it the land of Islam.

Today, a team of French archaeologists is undertaking on-site research to better understand this complex history of Jews and Muslims in this historic site, Khaybar, with the consent of the Saudi authorities, the IMA president added.

One of the parts of the exhibition that left the most impression on Lang also comes from the Arabian Peninsula.

He admitted that he had great difficulty in choosing just one, given the wealth of works on display: Jewish women of Yemeni origin, who have now become Israeli citizens, have created a fabulous band that travels the world. This relationship is extraordinary because these Yemeni Jewish women sing in Arabic. The three Haim sisters (Tair, Liron and Tagel) with their band A-WA, have enjoyed tremendous success on YouTube with their song Habib Galbi, which mixes traditional Yemeni songs with hip-hop rhythms.

The public will rediscover the clip Hana Mash Hu Al-Yaman at the end of the exhibition, the last stage in a story spanning more than 2000 years. It tells the story of Jewish communities in the Arab world, of the first connections established between the Jewish tribes of the Kingdom and the Prophet Muhammad until their final exile, the emergence of great scholars such as Saadia Gaon, Maimonides or Joseph Caro during the medieval caliphates in Baghdad. Fez, Cairo and Cordoba and the establishment of Jewish urban centers in the Maghreb and the Ottoman Empire.

Never before has the history of the Jews been told in these countries that today have become Arab countries. It has never been said on a millennial scale, from ancient times to the present, Lang said, adding: It is a way to repair ignorance, to show that the Arab world is rich in successive religions and cultures, of which have modeled its originality.

Asked about the concerns this exhibition might raise on the Palestinian side, Lang explained that the exhibition does not address today’s political issues at all.

There are other occasions for IMA to bring them, he said, referring to the forthcoming publication of a book entitled What Palestinians Bring to the World.

Like the general curator of the exhibition, historian Benjamin Stora, who said we would miss the target if we were to talk only about the end, the reason why the Jews left, Lang insists on showing that: Above all we want to show. that the presence of Jews goes back in history.