PM Modi urges review of plans to ease international travel restrictions amid new Omicron strain

Presiding over an important meeting on the Covid-19 scenario and vaccination status in the country this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the new coronavirus variant – B.1.1. 529, or Omicron.

At today’s meeting, which lasted for almost 2 hours, Prime Minister Modi was informed about the new ‘Omicron’ type of coronavirus along with its first features and impact in several countries.

Prime Minister Modi said people should be more careful and take appropriate measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

He “spoke of the need to be proactive in light of the new variant,” the PMO statement said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals, testing them according to instructions, with a special focus on the countries identified at risk.

Prime Minister Modi has instructed officials to work closely with state governments to ensure that there is proper awareness at the state and county levels. He instructed that intensive control and active supervision should continue in groups reporting higher cases.

“He instructed that intensive control and active oversight should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and provide the necessary technical support to states reporting higher cases currently.”

Prime Minister Modi has also urged officials to speed up coverage of the second dose.

The meeting comes amid growing global concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has dubbed ‘Omicron’ and classified as a highly contagious disturbing virus.

The WHO has called Omicron the “new variant of concern” and scientists are trying to figure out if and when vaccines need adjustments.

This week, India recorded the smallest increase in new cases in a year and a half, due to the increase in vaccinations and antibodies in a large part of its population from previous infections.

The daily workload of the country’s affairs has halved since September. He reported 8,318 new cases in the last 24 hours.

But the new species, with a peak protein dramatically different from the existing vaccine-based Covid-19, has raised global alarms and intimidated financial markets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.