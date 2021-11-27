The American women’s soccer team defeated the Aussies 3-0





Sydney After 21 years since last playing in Australia, it took the United States women soccer team just 24 seconds to score against Matilda on Saturday. It turns out that was all the American team needed with the new look in a 3-0 victory at the Sydney Olympic Stadium in front of a Matilda record crowd of 36,109. Ashley Hatch scored her first international goal when the Australian defense failed to clear the ball from the start. Hatch found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Teagen Micah and Hatch calmly scored a low shot to the right of Micah. Hatch, the winner of the 2021 Golden Shoe as the top scorer in the National Women’s Football League for champion Washington Spirit 10 goals in 20 games was making just her third appearance for the US and the first since 2018. Rose Lavelle scored the second American goal in the 49th minute and captain Lindsey Horan closed the goal from the penalty spot in the 68th. Australia dominated most of the first half after Hatch’s goal in the first minute. American goalkeeper Casey Murphy, in her international debut was the player of the initial 45 minutes, after saving a dozen cases, including two from the Australian veteran, Sam Kerr. Ad The best Australian case came from Kyah Simon, who missed from inside the six-meter area when the goal was open. As a striker, you are proud of scoring goals and I take full responsibility that I should have completed this, said Simon. The match (would have been) 1-1 at that point, so it could eventually change the moment of the game. “ It was the first time since April 9, 2013, that the US had a starting lineup with every player under the age of 30. The average age of the starting team on Saturday was 26, making him the youngest starting lineup to enter the field for the USWNT since April 5, 2018. Horan and Tierna Davidson were the only players on this starting team to start in the most recent match with Matildas in the Olympic bronze medal match on August 5 in Tokyo, a match won 4-3 by the Americans. Lavelle and Emily Sonnett also saw action in that match as substitutes in the second half. Ad American women have won the World Cup four times, including the last time in France in 2019. Australia and New Zealand will co-host the next World Cup in 2023, with the first match of the tournament scheduled for 600 days from Saturday. The last time Americans played in Australia was when they won the silver medal at the 2000 Olympics. The victory was the 28th for the US against Australia, with a loss and four draws. After six consecutive games between the teams were decided by two or fewer goals, Saturday’s game marked the USWNT’s biggest win against Australia since the 4-0 victory in October 2013. The teams will meet again on Tuesday in Newcastle, north of Sydney. ___ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

