New Jersey reported another 1,670 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and nine deaths confirmed a day after the U.S. and other countries announced travel restrictions to limit the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa.

The seven-day state average for new positive tests dropped to 1,792. This is still almost 9% from a week ago and 56% from a month ago.

The nationwide broadcast rate fell to 1.21, from 1.22 on Friday and 1.23 on Tuesday and Thursday. Any transmission rate above 1 indicates that the pandemic is spreading, as each infected person is passing the virus on to at least one other person.

There have been 836 hospitalized patients with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus in 67 New Jerseys 71 hospitals as of Friday night. Four hospitals did not report data.

Of these, 167 patients were in intensive care, with 83 of them in ventilators. At least 80 patients were discharged nationwide in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday evening.

This marks the sixth day in a row where more than 800 patients have been hospitalized nationwide after falling below 700 earlier this month.

The nationwide positivity rate for Monday, the most recent day available, was 4.35%.

The new numbers come amid the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus known as omicron which was first identified in South Africa, which sparked unrest across the globe on Friday.

The World Health Organization declared it a disturbing variant, meaning it could spread more easily, cause serious illness, or reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. It is not yet clear how important a threat this variant is or how effective vaccines will be in mitigating it.

Britain became the last country on Saturday to report cases of the omicron variant.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that two people tested positive for the omicron variant in the southeast English town of Chelmsford and in central Nottingham, according to the Associated Press. He said the cases were related and related to trips from South Africa.

To help curb the spread of the variant, United States will restrict travel for non-US citizens from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday. And New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state of emergency to Prepare for Winter Roofs at COVID-19 |

In New Jersey, state officials have recently said they expect COVID-19 numbers nationwide to rise as cold weather forces more residents inside and the holiday season brings big rallies.

They said the latest increase should peak sometime in January, the same as last year with perhaps 2,000 hospital admissions or more. But State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli stressed Monday that the figures are not expected to be as high as past waves because the state has far more people vaccinated.

Officials are encouraging anyone 18 and older in New Jersey who received their second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines six months or more ago to get a booster vaccine. This is after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this month that it has opened the acceptance of booster vaccines for all adults. Anyone 18 years and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was already eligible for a booster two months after their single vaccination.

As of Monday, New Jersey has reported a total of 50,762 new cases among fully vaccinated people, leading to 1,061 hospitalizations and 300 deaths, although they represent a small percentage of total cases.

From November 1 to 7, the state reported 9,429 positive tests. Of these, 1,707 were from fully vaccinated persons and those cases led to two hospitalizations (out of a total of 525) and no deaths (out of a total of 115).

All New Jerseys 21 counties are listed as having the highest rate of coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC. The agency is recommending that all people in high-transmission counties wear masks for indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

More than 6.17 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey, a state of about 9.2 million, have now been fully vaccinated. More than 8 million people in the state have received at least one dose, and more than 1.21 million people have received third or booster doses.

As of Monday, at least 87,500 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in New Jersey have received vaccine doses since federal authorities approved the Pfizer vaccines for that age group two weeks ago, according to the state.

Delta version of the virus, which is more contagious than previous variants, represents more than 99% of all cases circulating in New Jersey now.

New Jersey, an early pandemic epicenter, has now reported 28,335 total deaths from COVID-19, 25,512 confirmed and 2,823 considered possible in more than 20 months since the outbreak began.

The state has third in per capita deaths from coronavirus in the US, after Mississippi and Alabama.

New Jersey has reported 1,080,979 total cases confirmed by more than 16 million PCR tests performed since it first announced the case on March 4, 2020. The state has also reported more than 164,365 positive or rapid antigen tests, which are considered cases possible.

The 15 new school-borne coronavirus outbreaks were linked to 59 additional positive tests among students and staff. In total, there have been a total of 194 in-school outbreaks across New Jersey between students and staff this academic year, leading to 1,085 cases, according to the latest number.

Only Burlington and Warren counties have not reported any outbreaks within the school this year.

In-school outbreaks, which are reported weekly by the state, are defined as three or more cases determined by tracking contacts that have been transmitted between staff or students while in school. They do not include the total number of cases between staff and students.

New Jersey on Monday publicly reported for the first time that there have been at least 22,842 positive coronavirus tests among students and school staff in K-12 classes across the state since the start of this academic year, along with numbers showing nearly 85% of school staff. are fully vaccinated.

According to state records reported on Friday. There are active explosions in 120 buildings, resulting in 653 current cases among residents and 546 among employees.

As of Friday, there have been more than 260.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 5.19 million people dying from the virus. The US has reported the majority of cases (more than 48.1 million) and deaths (more than 776,300) from each nation.

More than 7.57 billion doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide.

