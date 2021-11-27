Anti-government protesters block bridges, roads in Serbia





Posted: 27 November 2021 / 11:28 AM EST

/ Updated: 27 November 2021 / 11:43 EST Serbian police officers and protesters clash during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clashes erupted in Serbia on Saturday between police and anti-government demonstrators blocking roads and bridges in the Balkan country in protest of new laws they say favor the interests of foreign investors that destroy the environment. (AP Photo / Milos Miskov)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) Clashes erupted in Serbia on Saturday between police and anti-government demonstrators blocking roads and bridges in the Balkan country in protest of new laws they say favor the interests of foreign investors destroying the environment. Hundreds of people showed up simultaneously on Saturday in the capital Belgrade, the northern city of Novi Sad and other places to block major bridges and roads for an hour in what organizers describe as a warning blockade. They promised further protests if property expropriation laws and the referendum were not withdrawn. Police officers blocked the demonstrators from reaching the bridges, which led to clashes as police helicopters flew overhead. Protesters then marched around as they managed to stop traffic on a key bridge in Belgrade and on various central streets. Organizers said a number of people have been arrested. Police have previously warned that any blockage of bridges is illegal. A number of environmental groups and civil society organizations are angry that the authorities have lowered the referendum threshold and allowed the rapid expropriation of private property if it is considered to be in the public interest. Activists argue that this would pave the way for foreign companies to bypass popular dissatisfaction with projects such as Rio Tinto’s offer to launch a lithium mine in western Serbia. Serbian authorities have denied the allegations, saying the new laws are needed because of infrastructure projects. The country’s autocratic president, Aleksandar Vucic, said a referendum would be held on the Rio Tinto mine. Environmental issues have recently caught the attention of the public as local activists accuse the populist government of allowing the destruction of nature for benefits. Experts have warned that the planned lithium mine in western Serbia would destroy agricultural land and pollute water. After decades of neglect, Serbia has faced major environmental problems such as air and water pollution, poor waste management and other issues. Serbia is a candidate country for accession to the European Union, but little has been achieved so far in terms of improving the country’s environmental situation. Protesters on Saturday blew whistles during the blockade and chanted “We will not give up on Serbia.” Large convoys of cars and other vehicles formed in several locations as demonstrators allowed only emergency services to cross. The protest coincided with a convention of Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Populist Party, as thousands of his supporters were taken by bus to the capital for a rally that was designed as a show of support for his policies. Although formally seeking EU membership, Vucic has refused to align the country’s foreign policy with the 27-nation bloc and has instead strengthened the Balkan countries’ alliance with Russia and China.

