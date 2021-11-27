Burkina Faso police use tear gas against angry protesters over multiple Al Qaeda-linked attacks and Islamic State





Protesters have burned tires and looted a government building in the Burkina Faso capital after police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd demanding the resignation of the country’s president. Main points: Activist groups called for protests in response to an increase in attacks by militant groups

A recent attack by an al-Qaeda-linked group killed 53 people The attacks have sparked anger against the government and the French military forces that support it Tensions are high in the country, with people angry at the government’s inability to curb terrorist attacks and violence linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State group. “We are marching, we are protesting today, to demand our rights as Burkinabe people,” said demonstrator Souleyman Kone. “They are our brothers, our soldiers who are dying.” Activist groups called for a resumption of protests in response to a recent escalation of attacks in the West African country, including one by an al-Qaeda-linked group that killed 49 military police officers and four civilians two weeks ago. The attack near the northern city of Inata was the deadliest attack suffered by Burkinabe security forces since the outbreak of an uprising in 2015 and has sparked anger against the government and the French military forces supporting it. Since then, there have been widespread protests against the government of President Roch Kabore. On Saturday morning, military police officers threw tear gas canisters after protesters set up barricades and burned tires and trash cans in the capital Ouagadougou. The protest comes after the deadliest attack in years against security forces. ( AP: Sophie Garcia ) Some demonstrators later vandalized a government files building in front of the mayor’s office, leaving computers and documents on the street. Protest organizers called for Mr Kabore’s “immediate resignation”. “Since he came to power, terrorists have been spreading desolation in this country and he is unable to find a solution to this problem,” said Valentin Yamkoudougou, spokesman for the Save Burkina Fasomou movement that organized the protest. Mr Kabore promised in a speech to the nation on Thursday that he would end “dysfunction” within the military following reports that gendarmes at the base near Inatas had been left without food weeks before the attack. The public’s angry response to the recent attacks has angered authorities, who cut off internet access to mobile phones a week ago and refused to authorize Saturday’s demonstration. The UN special envoy for West Africa said on Thursday he was concerned about the situation in Burkina Faso and warned against any military control following coups in three neighboring countries over the past year. Anti-French protests Anger has also been directed at French forces supporting Mr Kabore’s government. ( AP: Sophie Garcia ) The riots also come in the wake of anti-French protests last week, in which at least four people were injured when French forces fired warning shots at protesters in Kaya. For nearly a week, protesters had blocked a French military convoy coming from the Ivory Coast trying to cross into Niger. While Saturday’s protest was mainly against the government, anti-French protesters also threw stones at foreigners. The government crackdown follows a week of shutting down the mobile internet, which the government said was for reasons of national security. The president vowed to increase aid to the military and investigate deaths in the Sahel, while urging the population to remain calm. But anger across the country is growing, with more protests planned in the coming weeks. Earlier this month, the opposition gave the president a one-month ultimatum to curb violence or said it would start protests demanding the president’s resignation. ABC / tela

