Omicron variant spreads in UK, Germany, Italy as new travel bans take effect: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin



change subtitles Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

The omicron type of coronavirus is appearing across Europe, with cases detected in two people in the UK, two in Germany and at least one in Italy, while the latest variant of the concern is spreading around the world.

A number of countries, including the US, have launched travel bans against South Africa, where the new fast-moving type was first identified on November 24, as well as seven other South African countries. Additional testing and isolation measures for travelers from those countries are also in place.

The two people arrived at Munich airport in Germany on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Bavarian Ministry of Health and Care. He says 50 other people who arrived from Cape Town on Friday are in quarantine.

At least two people in the UK have the omicron variant, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Saturday. Individuals are isolated at home.

A case was also identified by health authorities in Italy, according to Corriere della Sera, a leading daily newspaper.

Cases have also been reported in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel over a relatively short period of time.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has so far not identified any cases of the rapidly spreading type.

President Biden has been briefed on the latest in the omicron version, a White House official said on Saturday.

“At the same time, senior health officials and the COVID response team have been monitoring the latest omicron updates and in regular contact with health officials around the world,” the official said.

Stricter travel restrictions and testing instructions were announced

Concerns about the rapid spread of the variant have led to travel restrictions from several countries in South Africa. The Biden administration announced restricted travel for non-US citizens starting Monday from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The State Department also issued “do not travel” advice to U.S. citizens.

The European Union also announced plans to ban travel from South Africa and other South African countries.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced additional requirements for travelers at a news conference Saturday.

Any traveler entering the country will be required to undergo a PCR test by the end of the second day upon arrival and will be required to isolate themselves until they receive a negative result, Johnson said.

“We need to take targeted and proportionate measures now as a precaution as we discover more,” Johnson said. In part, he added, efforts are a way to buy scientists more time as they try to learn more about the variant.

Johnson also thanked scientists in South Africa who identified and shared information on the new variant “widely and immediately”.

Additional measures announced Saturday by Johnson include once again requiring face coverage in stores and public transportation, and requiring all contacts of anyone who test positive for the omicron variant to be isolated for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.

Mutations in the omicron variant are troubling, says the WHO

The omicron variant is the first troubling new variant since the delta variant swept the world earlier this summer, causing an increase in infections and deaths, especially among the unvaccinated population. The delta type was twice as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.

While there are a number of studies in progress to continue evaluating the omicron variant, the World Health Organization says the number of mutations in this variant is “in connection with“and that may suggest an” increased risk of reinfection. ”

The WHO also says current COVID-19 tests are capable of identifying this omicron variant, which is how authorities have been able to track how fast the variant is spreading. But further information and studies on the variant could take “days a week,” say WHO health officials. said.

Exactly how fast the variant is spreading and whether the currently available vaccines can prevent infection are still unclear. By Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told NPR: “Let me be clear, there is no data at the moment to show that the current vaccines will not work.”

Meanwhile, people should continue to take steps to reduce their exposure to infection and reduce the spread of the virus, the WHO urges. This includes wearing a mask and getting the vaccine when it is your turn to do so.

Collins also recommends that people who are six months away from full vaccination get their boosting vaccine.