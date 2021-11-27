Spanish police protest government plan to reform ‘law of blunders’





Policia marshon para parlamentit spanjoll gjatë një marshimi proteste në Madrid, Spanjë, të shtunën, 27 nëntor 2021. Dhjetëra mijëra oficerë policie spanjolle dhe mbështetësit e tyre u mblodhën në Madrid të shtunën për të protestuar kundër planeve të qeverisë për të reformuar një ligj të diskutueshëm of security known to critics as gaga law. (AP Photo / Paul White)

MADRID (AP) Tens of thousands of Spanish police officers and their supporters marched in Madrid on Saturday to protest the government’s plans to reform a controversial security law, known to critics as the gaga law. Critics of the Citizens’ Security Act passed by the previous Conservative government in 2015 have said for years that it gave too much power to security forces to the detriment of civil liberties. Strong police unions, however, say the proposed changes to the law will make their job more difficult. A new version of the law sponsored by the small Basque Nationalist Party, or PNV, recently won the support of Spain’s ruling left-wing coalition. Amnesty International and the Spanish Ombudsman’s Office have called for the law to be changed. The proposed law may still undergo changes during negotiations in the lower house of parliament, but as it stands it would eliminate some of the most controversial parts of the current law. They include the article banning protests near Congress or Senate buildings and the article allowing border guards to remove migrants who had crossed the border. A new change supported by the government is allowing spontaneous protests that now usually arise from the rapid organization of a march, for example, to respond to a case of gender-based violence. Currently, the organizers of protests or marches have to tell the authorities in advance. Police unions are opposed to other planned modifications, most notably the removal of the requirement that citizens seek permission from the authorities before filming and posting videos of employees at work. Last year, the Spanish Constitutional Court ruled that such a request for prior approval was unconstitutional. But police fear this could make their officers easy to identify and thus put them at risk for revenge. Proponents of the law deny this, promising that the new law is about establishing a better balance between freedom and security. The reform the government is preparing will only benefit violent protesters and criminals, said Pablo Prez, spokesman for the JUPOL union for the Spanish National Police. It puts citizens and especially police officers in serious danger because it binds our hands and feet when we face violence. Right-wing opposition parties supported the police protesters. Both the far-right Vox party and the People’s Party that passed the original security law while in power sent their leaders to the rally. Socialist Party spokesman Felipe Sicilia said the government wants to adapt the law to a new era and rewrite it in order to reduce doubts about the right to assemble in public and protest. This law is to improve the way we treat public safety, Sicily said. And, of course, it means protecting our members of the security forces so that they can work professionally and with legal guarantees. ___ Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/spanish-police-protest-government-plan-to-reform-gag-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos