Gas prices are expected to fall by at least 10 cents in most of Canada this weekend: analyst





Gas prices are expected to fall by at least 10 cents a liter in most of Canada this weekend after the price of oil fell on Friday, an analyst says. Dan McTeague, Canadian president for Affordable Energy, said prices would drop by 10 or 11 cents by Sunday depending on a province’s tax system. “This is all over the country, except for Canada’s Atlantic Maritime provinces, which have a regulated system, so they may have to wait unfortunately until next week,” he told Global News . Read more: Fear of the new version of COVID-19 raises global alarm, shakes stock markets McTeague said the provinces with an HST system will see a net drop of 11 cents per liter at pumps on Sunday. He said Quebec will also have a drop of 11 cents. The story goes down the ad Provinces with GST will have a drop of 10 cents per liter, he said. “What we saw today was panic in world markets as a result of the COVID variant that came out of South Africa,” McTeague said. Energy stocks were beaten on Friday as the price of oil fell more than 13 percent. Trends Canada bans Omicron COVID-19 variant. Experts say it is likely ‘already here’

COVID-19 rules tightened as UK, Germany, Italy report first cases of Omicron variant















2:00 p.m.

There is no end to high gas and food prices





There seems to be no end to high gas and food prices

But McTeague says he does not expect the fall in gas prices to last. “There is a strong sense and I would agree with that, that it is excessive and when American energy traders return to work Monday morning after their long weekend, we can very well see prices go up. as of Wednesday. ” he said. “So take advantage of that.” The story goes down the ad In the Toronto Greater Area, the average price is expected to drop to 134.9 per liter, which McTeague said has not been seen in the region since Aug. 25. with dossier from The Canadian Press This is A GO – ALL CANADA except the Atlantic (because pricing regulations) https://t.co/w7K0xFYVCX – Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) November 26, 2021 View link » <br />

