United, Delta does not cut flights to South Africa after the new travel ban

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are the only two US airlines affected by new travel restrictions in South Africa.

Both airlines fly non-stop between the US and Johannesburg, South Africa, with United planning to fly to Cape Town, South Africa starting December 1.

Both say they are not banning flights in light of new travel restrictions in the US.

The new international travel restrictions being enforced by the US government will affect two US airlines flying between the US and South Africa.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are currently the only US airlines serving South Africa, from where travel will soon be restricted. Non-US travelers who have been to that country and seven others in Africa within the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter the US starting Monday due to new fears stemming from COVID’s “variant of concern” -19 Omicron.

Both airlines currently fly to Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city, and United plans to resume flights to Cape Town in December.

Delta confirmed to Insider that it is not currently planning any service changes in light of the new restrictions.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority.” it is stated in the statement on the Delta website. “Delta will continue to work closely with our government partners to monitor the new COVID-19 variant and any travel restrictions.”

United similarly told the Insider that it would not disrupt flights and the airline “remains committed to maintaining a secure and vital link to essential supplies and personnel to transit between the African continent and the United States as long as possible “. The launch of the Newark-Cape Town route will also proceed as planned on December 1, the airline said.

The two airlines, among the largest international carriers in the US, had flown to South Africa before the COVID-19 pandemic and suspended flights to the country in March 2020. Flights resumed only in 2021 long after South Africa reopened its borders to international visitors.

Delta stopped flying between Atlanta and Johannesburg on 22 March 2020 and resumed service on 1 August 2020. At a distance of almost 7,500 nautical miles, the Atlanta-Johannesburg route is the longest on the Delta network and is served by an Airbus A350-900 XWB. one of the youngest in the airline fleet.

United began its journey between Newark and Johannesburg in June as part of a small expansion into Africa during the pandemic that also saw flights between Washington, DC and Acra, Ghana, launched in May. Flights between Washington and Lagos, Nigeria are also scheduled to start on November 29th.

Ghana and Nigeria are not affected by the new travel restrictions in the US.

United began its non-stop flights between Newark and Cape Town in December 2019, just four months before the pandemic forced that route to be temporarily suspended. Flights are scheduled to resume on December 1, but it is unclear whether they will actually fly given the new restrictions.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft are used for both United lines, where each has a distance of nearly 7,000 nautical miles which makes them among the longest in the United network.

No airline, US or other, currently flies between the US and seven other South African countries expected to be affected by the Biden administration restrictions, including Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi and Namibia.

Additional repatriation flights for U.S. citizens have not yet been announced by any airlines for Americans to return home without having to transit through third countries. Qatar Airways AND Emirates, two global airlines that gained a reputation for repatriating flights during the first months of the pandemic, both have said they will not fly passengers from some South African countries.

South African Airways stopped flights between the US and South Africa on March 29, 2020 and has not resumed flights partly due to the pandemic and partly due to its financial restructuring initiatives.

U.S. citizens and foreign nationals flying to the U.S. will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight. The validity of the test required to travel will depend on the traveler’s vaccination status.

Unvaccinated travelers to the US will have to take their “no more than [one] days before the trip “, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinated travelers to the US will need to be tested no more than three days before the trip.