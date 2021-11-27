Vacation buyers return to Copper Country businesses | News, Sports, Work

HOUGHTON – On Friday afternoon, downtown Houghton and Hancock streets were full of shoppers looking for holiday gifts.

Although Copper Place is usually free of the shopping mania that grips other parts of the nation on Black Friday, a sunny Friday afternoon was a good time for community members to make some local purchases.

“It’s just a beautiful day. “I’re just enjoying the sun.” – said Shirley Clark, a native of Hancock, as she was making her way along Quincy Road. “I like the Vinnys store [Society of St. Vincent De Paul] and I will probably check some other places as well. ”

Clark said she was not looking for any particular Black Friday item or discount, but, “If I meet them and there’s something about me, that’s a good thing.” she said.

Black Friday is traditionally the biggest retail day of the year and the day on which most Americans shop. Estimates from the National Retail Federation (NRF), a retail association, predict that 158 ​​million people will shop either in stores or online over Thanksgiving weekend.

One of those shoppers at the store was Harold Aardol, who was browsing stores in Houghton and Hancock with his family on Friday afternoon. He was also not worried about Black Friday deals, but happy to be visiting local businesses.

“Black Friday is not really a big deal for me.” he explained. “We’re visiting from downstairs, and so we just thought we’d take a walk around downtown. We’ll do Hancock and Houghton. Tomorrow we can go up to Calumet.”

At the height of the pandemic, many Americans made all their purchases online rather than in-store. But as vaccination rates rise slowly and the U.S. continues its pre-pandemic recovery, buyers are turning to brick-and-mortar sellers.

According to an NRF survey of 7,837 adult consumers, 64% of respondents who planned to shop on Black Friday said they were more likely to do so in store, compared with only 51% last year. On the streets of Houghton and Hancock, most shoppers seemed quiet when entering and exiting businesses.

By Tapiola and Michigan Tech student Abe Raskind was optimistic about returning in-store purchases.

“Okay, therapy for the purchase, just walking through the store,” he said. “However, I still have my mask.”

Shirley Clark also felt safe and comfortable entering local stores.

“I am 84 years old and only on Tuesday I received a booster injection. I feel quite confident. And I also have a mask, “ she said.

Black Friday is often seen as the start of the holiday shopping season, but holiday deals began a few months before November 26th. NRF reports that shoppers have already spent $ 850 billion on holiday gifts, a 10% increase from last year which was the biggest holiday spending record of the year.

US buyers also look unaffected by inflation, which is at its highest level since 1990. People report being concerned about inflation, with survey data showing low levels of inflation. “consumer feeling”, a metric of consumer confidence in their finances and the overall economy.

Raskind reflected on the impact that inflation has had on his spending habits.

Gas has been expensive, I definitely have less money to spend on things. he said.

But while consumer sentiment is usually a good indicator of spending behavior, this year, spending remains high. A combination of factors may be responsible.

First, inflation has had a greater effect on the prices of items like gas and groceries than on traditional holiday gifts like clothes and toys.

Moreover, the pandemic has forced many people to refrain from traveling, eating out, and participating in other municipal activities for which they would normally spend money. This, in conjunction with incentive payments and other pandemic aids, means that many people have available the money they are spending on goods.

But for many families out and about on Friday, the holiday season has less to do with shopping, and more with spending time with loved ones.

“Spending time with family, I think this is the best gift you can buy and there is no inflation to it.” Raskind finished.