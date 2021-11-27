The airline passengers return to Midland International





If the number of people flying out of Midland International is an indicator, then Midland is much closer to 2018 than it is to 2020.

The City of Midland reported that the return of the aviation industry to Midland International accelerated in October. The 50,228 passengers who flew from Midland to Southwest Airlines, American Eagle or United were the third most for an October in the last 10 years, after only 58,884 in October 2019 and 51,217 in October 2018.

Rapid improvement can also be seen by comparing dormitories from September and October. The September report showed that dormitories reached 90.6 percent of the total by 2018. In October the total was 98.1 percent of the number of shipments from October 2018.

The 71.6 percent year-on-year improvement was predictable. The number of seats available on the three airlines at Midland International increased by 66 per cent and commercial discounts increased by 50.2 per cent. The increase in activity also meant that net parking revenue rose 135.2 percent year-on-year to $ 459,929, a number higher than October 2018 ($ 412,974) and October 2019 ($ 398,327). Of the three airlines, Southwest caught 43.2 percent of passengers flying outside Midland International. The American Eagle was second with 28.8 percent of passengers. Midland International October Report Passengers October 2021: 50,228 October 2020: 29,155 Percentage difference: 72.3 percent Fiscal year to date: This is the first month of the fiscal year Total number of passengers (those who board and exit an airline) October 2021: 98,235 October 2020: 57,251 Percentage difference: 71.6 percent Fiscal year to date: This is the first month of the fiscal year Fuel sales October 2021: 535,561 October 2020: 549,477 Percentage difference: -2.5 percent Revenue from parking October 2021: $ 459,929 October 2020: $ 195,530 Percentage difference: 135.2 percent Source: City of Midland October dormitories October 2021: 50,228 October 2020: 29,155 October 2019: 58,884 October 2018: 51,217 October 2017: 45,834 October 2016: 40,864 October 2015: 43,140 October 2014: 50,003 October 2013: 45,286 October 2012: 42,244 October 2011: 40,503 October 2010: 41601 October 2009: 35,418

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mrt.com/news/local/article/Airline-passengers-return-to-Midland-International-16653667.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

