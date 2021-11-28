Enrollment of international students at Yukon University is being restored by COVID-19

While COVID-19 has severely affected post-secondary students and institutions across Canada, new research shows that the pandemic has resulted in only a small drop in international student enrollments nationwide.

This is especially the case for students applying for a study permit in the Yukon, with the enrollment of international students at Yukon University, the first university in northern Canada that is now returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The study was funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) and published this month in the Higher Education Quarter.STUDYlooks at how government policy in the US and Canada addressed the challenges experienced by international students during the pandemic and whether or not international student enrollments changed as a result.

Elizabeth Buckner, a professor with the Department of Leadership, Higher Education and Adult at the University of Toronto (U of T) is part of the research team. She said one important reason that international student enrollment did not fall far short of the pandemic is due to changes in postgraduate work permits issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship in Canada (IRCC), including international students completing the entire program their post-secondary online being qualified. for an open work permit after graduation.

The team research shows that this was in contrast to the policies that support post-secondary students in the US, which required many international students to stay in the country for their education.

“Our message to international students and graduates is simple: we do not just want you to study here, we want you to stay here,” former Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement to the media last February.

The publication announced the new rules for international students in Canada.

According to Buckner, the change in IRCC policy “incentivized international students” because many of them enroll in Canadian post-secondary institutions with “a desire to obtain permanent residency and transfer to citizenship.”

Elizabeth Buckner is a professor in the Department of Leadership, Higher Education, and Adult at the University of Toronto. Her research found that international student enrollment did not fall much during the pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Buckner.)

“Both have helped institutions that maintain their income from international students, which is very pragmatic, but it also allows international students enrolled in Canadian universities to continue to have the same aspirations and plans and be able to count on this, ”she said. tha.

Particularly effective in the Yukon

Data from the IRCC show that this policy has been particularly effective in the case of the Yukon , with the total number of study permits for the territory that has dropped to 115 in 2020 from 135 a year ago, but has increased to 165 in 2021 and has already exceeded pre-COVID levels.

According to data provided by Yukon University, there are currently 137 international students enrolled in the institution now, with winter enrollment still in progress.

Along with changes in IRCC policies, Buckner said post-secondary institutions in northern Canada are seeing this increase in international student enrollment because they are able to provide better and more targeted support, especially during a pandemic.

“They are able to provide small, often very supportive spaces for their students,” she said. “It’s the idea of ​​small personal, personal community connection that many students do not realize when they are just one of a very large class.”

Ramez Abdulhadi is an international student from Jordan attending Yukon University. (Photo submitted by Ramez Abdulhadi.)

Ramez Abdulhadi is an international student who moved to Canada from Jordan earlier this year. He began his postgraduate studies at Yukon University in January and said he has felt extremely supported by the institution since coming here, especially as many international students like him have found employment within the university itself.

Erica Bourdon, co-head of department and instructor with the Student Success Division at Yukon University, said the university acknowledges that COVID-19 has been financially difficult for many students, and especially for those from other countries who can pay more fees. high and incur costs for both moving and living away from home.

“I know we have definitely kept our student leadership and employment options on campus,” she said. “There were still students, especially those living on campus housing who could be employed.”

According to Jonathan Driscoll, an international student advisor at Yukon University, many international students were also able to find work or continue to work off-campus during the pandemic because the territory did not face blockages and restrictions as severe or as long as some provinces other and territories in the country.

Abdulhadi said he arrived in Canada with five other students from Jordan, all of whom were transferred to major universities in other cities such as Ottawa and Toronto. He said most of those other students did not get the same support he has.

“[My friends] said their university is closed 24/7, there is no welcome center, no academic support center [they can visit in person]”They do everything themselves,” Abdulhadi said.

Innovative programs and research opportunities

Along with being the best at providing targeted support, Buckner said post-secondary institutions in the North like Yukon University are gaining traction because of their ability to offer innovative programs and research opportunities as well. She said this is different from big universities like the U of T and the University of British Columbia who are positioning themselves in relation to the global rankings.

“We know a lot of international students look at the rankings,” Buckner said. “But colleges and universities in the north will not be positioned on the basis of rankings so much that what they have to offer is innovative or new.”

“[Northern universities] “They have a lot to contribute in terms of diplomas and or very specific diploma programs that we see in terms of focus on indigenous students and environmental sustainability,” she added.

Inderjeet Kaur, another international student at Yukon University, moved to the country from India in January 2020. She is completing her degree in northern science this December and said what attracted her to the university were the research opportunities she would receive as part of it, especially since she already has a master’s degree from India.

Despite the pandemic, the university has also given students the opportunity to attend labs in person for their courses as well, which Kaur said has been very important to her studies.

“I am just happy to be here [at other universities] there were labs online and I can not even imagine having a lab on camera, “she said.” Imagine biology or chemistry labs and watch the instructor add chemicals. [online]. “

For Kaur, like Abdulhadi, studying in the North has meant getting support that not many international students have had at major universities in other provinces and territories.

Buckner said some of her research looks at alternative models of higher education in Canada. She said institutions like Yukon University are important because despite their size, some of them are showing the same potential as the larger institutions.

“Northern colleges and universities have a truly unique attraction for international students,” she said.

This story was funded by the Emerging Reporter Fundon Resettlement in Canada from the Carleton University Journalism Future Initiative.