Omicron variant: International travel rules are tightened in many countries

Israel is the first country to completely close its borders as most major countries impose travel restrictions from South Africa, in a bid to contain the new Covid-19 variant called the Omicron.

Photo: 123rf

Israel has announced it will ban the entry of all foreigners into the country and said it would use counter-terrorism phone tracking technology to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the ban, pending government approval, would last 14 days. Officials hope that within this period there will be more information on how effective the Covid-19 vaccine against Omicron, which was first discovered in South Africa and has been called a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization, is.

Counter-terrorism agency Shin Bet’s phone tracking technology will be used to locate carriers of the new variant in order to curb its transmission to others, Bennett said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced last night that New Zealand is banning travel from nine South African countries from 23:59 tonight and only New Zealand citizens will be allowed to travel there.

They will also be required to stay in managed isolation for a full 14-day period and undergo testing.

People already in transit will also need to enter the MIQ.

Countries are: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique.

Hipkins said the number of travelers from these countries to New Zealand is low and the decision was made based on a public health risk assessment and after discussions with counterparts in Australia.

“Our understanding of the Omicron variant is still very much in its infancy and we are convinced that this variant has not entered New Zealand – several hundred border cases have been identified in isolated isolation in recent months and the entire genome sequence, “It has been routinely undertaken. In all border-related cases, it has shown that they have all been the Delta variant,” Hipkins said in a statement.

Australia has announced similar rules, but Victoria and New South Wales have gone a step further by announcing that all vaccinated travelers from all other countries will be required to be isolated for 72 hours upon arrival in the state.

The change comes less than a month after NSW completely lifted all quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated international arrivals and Victoria and ACT followed suit.

Cases detected in Great Britain, Germany and Italy

Two people in the UK have been found infected with the new Covid variant, Omicron, the health secretary said.

Sajid Javid said the cases in Brentwood, Essex and Nottingham were confirmed by the UK Health and Safety Agency following the genomic sequence.

They are bound and bound to travel to South Africa, and both cases and their families were isolated.

The new variant has also been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, Germany, Italy and Israel.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled new measures in an effort to stop the spread of Omicron, saying all newcomers will have to take a test and that it was time to step up reinforcements.

“We will ask anyone entering the UK to have a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival and be isolated until there is a negative result,” Johnson told a news conference.

He said those who had come in contact with people who tested positive for a suspected Omicron case would have to be isolated for 10 days and that the government would tighten rules for wearing a face mask.

At the same press conference, England medical chief Chris Whitty said there was “a reasonable chance” that the newly identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus would have “some degree of vaccine rescue”.

German cases were identified in the southern state of Bavaria after two passengers entered Munich airport before the country designated South Africa as an area of ​​the virus variant.

Italy also recorded its first case of the Omicron variant.

An Italian who had traveled to Mozambique for work landed in Rome on November 11 and returned to his home near Naples.

He and five family members, including two school-age children, have tested positive since then, the Italian news agency LaPresse said. All are isolated on the outskirts of Naples Caserta in good condition with mild symptoms.

The variant was confirmed by Sacco Hospital in Milan and the Italian National Institutes of Health said the man had received two doses of the vaccine.

Other places to restrict travel

The US and Canada have also moved to restrict travel from South African countries.

US officials said flights from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi would be blocked, reflecting previous moves by the EU. The ban will take effect on Monday.

In a statement, President Joe Biden called the move a “precautionary measure” taken until more is known about the variant.

Canada is also closing its borders to foreign travelers who have recently been to South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Foreign nationals will be detained from Canada if they have been to seven countries in the last 14 days.

Japan has announced that as of Saturday, travelers from most of South Africa will have to be quarantined for 10 days and do a total of four tests during that time.

India has ordered stricter checks and tests for travelers coming from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

South Africa ‘condemned’ for discovering Omicron variant

South Africa has complained that it is being punished – instead of applauded – for discovering the Omicron variant.

The Foreign Ministry made the statement as countries around the world restrict travel from South African countries after details of the spread emerged.

“Excellent science should be applauded and not punished,” he said.

The bans were “similar to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic ranking and ability to detect new variants more quickly.”

The statement added that the reaction had been completely different when new variants were discovered elsewhere in the world.

– BBC / Reuters / ABC / RNZ