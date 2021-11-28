China regains the favor of global investors who consider India overvalued





In a change of tone over the world’s two largest emerging markets, global investors watching for billions of dollars are slowly beginning to favor China over India – reversing a one-year trend that has pushed stocks in opposite directions. BlackRock Inc. has improved Chinese stocks as policy hurdles ease, saying “the time to position itself in China is now” while reducing its exposure to Indian stocks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc. both downgraded Indian stocks in recent days, with the former simultaneously improving Chinese offshore stocks. The ratings are the main reasoning as losses caused by Beijing’s broad regulatory measures have made Chinese stocks relatively cheap, while stocks in the South Asian country look expensive following strong global growth. The MSCI China Index is trading below 13 times its future one-year earnings estimates, while its Indian counterpart has a multiple of 22, setting the gap at two standard deviations above the average over the past decade. The Chinese indicator has performed better since the end of September after six consecutive quarters of underperformance. “There are more opportunities to divide China as performance inequality between the two countries is one of the largest in history,” said Tom Masi, a New York-based portfolio manager with GW&K Investment Management LLC, who recently the latter cut its positions in India. The turn towards China comes amid growing optimism that its damaged stocks have impacted Beijing’s worst austerity, which at its extreme wiped out up to $ 1.5 trillion in value. That said, an economic slowdown and a property market crisis are among the factors that make being positive about China a bold call. BlackRock view For the world’s largest asset manager, the positive sentiment is based on the view that monetary policy in China is likely to be accommodating next year and economic growth may be better than expected, said Lucy Liu, portfolio manager of BlackRock shares in emerging global markets conference this week. BlackRock shifted China to a more neutral position than underweight and narrowed its underweight call to Internet service companies. Meanwhile, it is reserving some gains in Indian stocks. Analysts on the sales side also seem to agree. The MSCI China Index is seen advancing 39% over the next 12 months, while the Indian counterpart is estimated to have less than half of that growth, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. And it’s not hard to see their logic: China’s meter has followed that of India by more than 40 percentage points this year – set to be the highest since 1999. Indian stocks, which more than doubled from March 2020 lows, helped by record lows and a retail investment boom, have lost momentum in recent weeks. This is among the concerns about the tightening of liquidity and inflation conditions in one of the largest oil importing countries in the world. Feelings of new listings have also deteriorated after digital payment startup Paytm, India’s largest initial public offering, failed to make its debut amid concerns over expensive valuations. Foreign funds are also selling, having withdrawn $ 1.3 billion this quarter, compared to $ 8.5 billion in inflows during the first nine months of 2021. “There may be a valuation correction in the short term, as India struggles with higher energy prices,” said GW&K Investment Masi. “Paytm failure is an early indication of valuation limits.”

Dear reader, Business Standard has always tried hard to provide up-to-date information and comments on developments that are of interest to you and that have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant comments on how to improve our offer have only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times arising from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views and cutting-edge comments on current issues of importance.

However, we have a requirement. As we struggle with the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Supporting quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/china-regains-favor-with-investors-who-deem-india-overvalued-121112700422_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos