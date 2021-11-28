The AUKUS agreement threatens the international security order: Chinese and Russian representatives

Wang Qun (R), Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, and Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, attend a press conference on the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal and issues related to non-proliferation in Vienna. , Austria, November 26, 2021. (Xinhua / Guo Chen)

The tripartite nuclear submarine agreement “endangers the international non-proliferation mechanism and global strategic balance and stability, as well as the international post-war security order,” said Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, and Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna.

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Xinhua) – Chinese and Russian envoys express their solemn stance against the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in Vienna on Friday.

The board set up a new agenda suggested by China, and for the first time devoted discussions to “The transfer of nuclear material in the context of AUKUS and its safeguards in all aspects under the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty).”

The tripartite nuclear submarine agreement “endangers the international non-proliferation mechanism and global strategic balance and stability, as well as the international post-war security order,” said Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, and Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, at a joint press conference after the meeting.

The AUKUS nuclear submarine deal intensified regional tensions and increased the risk of an arms race, and “Russia is deeply concerned about this,” Ulyanov said.

Currently, all US nuclear submarines use highly enriched uranium for weapons. If the tripartite cooperation of nuclear submarines continues, Australia will receive a large amount of nuclear-grade nuclear materials, which will seriously affect the international nuclear non-proliferation system, Ulyanov said.

AUKUS not only violates the relevant norms of comprehensive defense agreements, but will also have a serious negative impact on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty and the construction of areas without nuclear weapons, he said.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia hid the progress of nuclear submarine co-operation from the international community, which is extremely non-transparent, Ulyanov said, adding that the three should report on the situation in a timely manner.

Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, attends a press conference on the AUKUS nuclear submarine agreement and non-proliferation issues in Vienna, Austria, November 26, 2021. (Xinhua / Guo Chen )

Wang stressed that in September, after the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced the creation of AUKUS, under which the United States and the United Kingdom will assist in the purchase of nuclear-powered submarines from Australia, the Chinese state adviser and minister stressed external Wang Yi. stressed that the tripartite agreement would bring “five risks” and “three risks” affecting the non-proliferation regime, regional security and strategic stability, which resonated widely with the international community.

The three countries draw the line with ideology and create new military blocs and will exacerbate geographical tensions, Wang said, adding that at a time when the international community as a whole opposed the Cold War and partition, the United States flagrantly violated politics. their non-engagement. in a new Cold War, he organized a Anglo-Saxon “small circle” and placed his geopolitical interests above international solidarity – a typical Cold War mentality.

The move will stimulate countries in the region to increase their military development and even seek to cross the nuclear threshold, increasing the risk of military conflicts, which China strongly opposes, he stressed.

Wang stressed that AUKUS has great hidden risks and serious damage. “From a non-proliferation perspective, it is a simple act of proliferation.”

The key to AUKUS is the transfer of tons of nuclear weapons materials from two nuclear-weapon states, the United States and the United Kingdom, to Australia, a non-nuclear-weapon state which clearly violates the purpose of the NPT. explained.

So far, the three countries have always avoided this basic fact, even trying to confuse public opinion. AUKUS is a major nuisance to the IAEA safeguards and needs to be corrected, he said, adding that international security is threatened if AUKUS does not stop.

Wang said the IAEA Board of Governors on Wednesday decided to set a new agenda item for AUKUS, starting the intergovernmental discussion process, which is the right step towards a proper resolution of the issue.

The move fully reflects the serious concerns of Board members about the tripartite agreement, shows that the issue goes beyond the existing mandate of the IAEA secretariat and that member states must jointly explore and seek solutions through an intergovernmental process, he added.

China has already proposed setting up a special committee in which all member states can participate, continue to have in-depth discussions on the issue, and submit reports to the Board and conference, Wang said.

Until the parties reach a consensus, the three will not cooperate on nuclear submarines and the agency secretariat will not negotiate with the three on safeguards for the tripartite agreement, Wang stressed.

The representatives of China and Russia also stated that they will closely follow the relevant trends of the tripartite agreement, will maintain and continue to jointly promote the relevant intergovernmental process launched within the institutional framework and will work with all parties to defend the goal. of NPT with practical actions, preserve the international system of nuclear non-proliferation and together maintain global strategic stability and international peace and security.