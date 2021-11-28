The Omicron variant reverses the global pandemic response.





Governments around the world began reintroducing precautions on Saturday that had been lifted earlier in the pandemic as researchers tried to determine if a new variant of the coronavirus posed a significant threat, and some cases were spotted in Europe days after first discovered in South Africa. Omicron, a new variant first unveiled in Botswana, sent Europe on high alert on Saturday after cases were discovered in the UK, Germany and Italy. Omicron cases were already discovered in Belgium on Friday. The Czech Republic, Austria, Israel and the Netherlands were all suspected investigative cases of the variant. Relatively little is still known about Omicron. He has mutations that scientists fear could make him more infectious and less susceptible to vaccines, though none of these effects have yet been established. Most confirmed cases of the variant are contained in South African countries, but there are concerns that the virus could have spread more widely before scientists there discovered it. There has been a window for about two weeks conservatively that this virus has spread, Andrew Pekosz, an epidemiologist from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said in an interview Saturday. The variant is likely to be already in New York, he said.

Of course there is a chance that has already spread globally, but we do not know yet, added Mr. Pekosz. European leaders, already struggling with an increase in Covid-19 cases that has once again made it the epicenter of the pandemic, tried to strike a balance between increasing caution and avoiding panic. But the virus would not cooperate. Sixty-one passengers of more than 500 on two flights from South African countries to the Netherlands on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus and are in quarantine in Amsterdam. The Omicron variant is likely to be found in some of those 61 passengers that tested positive, Dutch authorities said. The European Union on Friday decided to limit travel to and from seven countries in South Africa: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Israel said it would close its borders to foreign nationals for two weeks, according to local reports. Switzerland will vote on their health government strategy on Sunday. At a news conference Saturday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said face masks would be required in stores and on public transport to curb the spread of the variant, a rule the country had completed in July.

Britain will also require overseas travelers to undergo a PCR test within 48 hours of their arrival and require that contacts of those who test positive for a suspected Omicron case be isolated for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status. The variant was also discovered in Hong Kong, which it did stricter boarding and quarantine requirements for travelers coming from South African countries. Japan also issued travel restrictions for passengers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe. I think of course care is required to limit the trip and look at this closely, but ultimately, we really need a lot more data to evaluate this new variant, Philip A. Chan, an infectious disease doctor at Brown University who helped lead the Covid-19 response to Rhode Island, said. What we do know, he said, is that the Omicron variant appears to be surpassing the Delta variant in South African countries. This suggests two things: that the Omicron variant is more contagious than the Delta variant and that it can overcome some of the natural immunity and vaccine immunity. None of these things are good, obviously. And I think these are the two reasons that bother experts and scientists so much, said Dr. Chan. But he still requires care and patience. Let’s wait to see what the data show. Let us take the right measures, he said. Dr. Chan also warned that without a strong global vaccination effort, we are tackling half the pandemic and leaving the world open to newer and more transmissible variants.

