Russia holds five people in custody after deadly accident at Listvyazhnaya mine that killed 51 people





A Russian court has ordered five people to remain in custody for two months pending an investigation into a devastating explosion at a Siberian coal mine that left dozens dead. Main points: The accident killed at least 51 people, including five rescuers

The accident killed at least 51 people, including five rescuers Five mining officials are accused of violating industrial safety requirements

Five mining officials are accused of violating industrial safety requirements The blast appears to be Russia’s deadliest tragedy since 2010 Russian authorities reported 51 deaths after a methane explosion shook the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia on Thursday with 46 miners and five rescuers. The tragedy appears to be the deadliest in Russia since 2010. The Central District Court in the city of Kemerovo decided to imprison the director of the Listvyazhnaya mine, Sergei Makhrakov, his deputy Andrei Molostvov and the section supervisor Sergei Gerasimenok. They are facing charges of violating industrial safety requirements for hazardous manufacturing facilities that resulted in multiple deaths. If convicted, they could face up to seven years in prison. The rescue operation has been dubbed a “miracle” with 239 miners brought to safety immediately after the blast. ( Kemerovo Region Press Office through AP ) Miners complained of high levels of methane Sergei Vinokurov and Vyacheslav Semykin, two officials of the local branch of Rostekhnadzor, the state supervisor of Russian technology and ecology, were also sentenced to two months in prison on negligence charges that led to two or more deaths, punishable by up to seven years in prison. . . Law enforcement officials said Friday that miners had complained about the high level of methane in the mine. Russian independent news site Medusa reported that this year authorities suspended work on several sections of the mine nine times and imposed fines for security breaches of more than 4 million rubles ($ 74,000). A total of 285 miners were at the Listvyazhnaya mine on Thursday morning at the time of the explosion, which quickly filled the mine with toxic fumes. A total of 239 people were rescued shortly after the blast and more than 60 sought medical help for a range of injuries. Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Fatal mining accidents are relatively common in Siberia’s Kemerovo coal production region. Officials on Thursday said 11 miners and three rescuers lost their lives while searching for others in a remote part of the mine. Thirty-five miners were still trapped in the mine when rescuers were forced to stop their search for several hours in it due to the accumulation of methane and carbon monoxide gas. Three other rescuers went missing and were presumed dead along with the trapped miners until Thursday. However, on Friday morning, search teams found a rescuer in the mine, who was still alive and conscious. He has suffered concussion and moderate carbon monoxide poisoning and is being treated in hospital. Officials have described his rescue as a “miracle” and said finding any other survivors at that point was highly unlikely. Kemerovo Governor Sergei Tsivilyov announced on Saturday the resumption of the search operation, saying “we must remove all [to the surface]”. He noted, however, that rescue crews must act “carefully”. “We have no right to lose even a single person,” Tsivilyov wrote in the Telegram messaging app. Later Saturday, search teams found the bodies of five miners. AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-28/russia-court-jails-five-siberian-coal-mine/100656596 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos