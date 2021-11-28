What we learned about global travel this week

Connect with us

(CNN) Countries around the world imposed travel restrictions after the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 in South Africa, more than 2.3 million Americans traveled by air in a single day for Thanksgiving, and in Asia-Pacific, New Zealand and the Philippines unveiled new reopening plans.

Here are some of the biggest travel developments this week:

A new variant caused the ban on flights

An aggressive new The Covid-19 variant has been discovered, setting up a cascade of travel closures on November 26 as the United States, the European Union and other major destinations moved to block arrivals from seven South African countries, including South Africa, Namibia and Botswana.
Earlier in the week, the outlook for much of the continent looked good as a dozen African countries, including Benin in the west and Ethiopia in the east, moved into the lower risk categories in US travel advisory list.

Only a small number of cases of the new type, called Omicron, have been identified so far, but the World Health Organization has said it is a cause for concern and experts warn it could spread rapidly.

Europe continued its winter season

The opening of Austria's Ischgl resort has been postponed until December 3 due to a national blockade.

The opening of Austria’s Ischgl resort has been postponed until December 3 due to a national blockade.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

Austria and Slovakia have entered a national stalemate and there have been protests in Croatia, the Netherlands and Belgium for new Covid restrictions – but in Europe ski resorts, had (careful) preparations for the winter season.
Christmas markets began to open in Italy and elsewhere, despite the increase in the number of Covid, while the EU recommended a nine-month limit on the validity of the vaccine for travel. The UK meanwhile has decided to expand its competence of vaccinations that will allow entry.

Interruption of travel to the US continued its record year

There have been more reports of disruptive passengers in 2021 than there have been in the other 30 years of recording such incidents. The stewardesses have had plenty.
After the panic on November 20 at Atlanta airport when a the passenger’s weapon exploded accidentally, this week the Federal Aviation Administration announced that a passenger aboard an April Southwest Airlines flight was fined $ 40,823 after he allegedly brought his alcohol on board, sexually assaulted a flight attendant and then smoked cannabis in the toilet.
Covid cases are on the rise again in the US, with 595,255 new cases reported last week, but Thanksgiving travelers still decide a pandemic record, with more than 2.3 million people in the air on November 24 – the busiest day at U.S. security checkpoints since March 2020.

The Philippines and New Zealand unveiled reopening plans

Vaccinated foreign tourists will be allowed to visit the Philippines without quarantine from December 1, provided they have stayed within the “green list” for at least 14 days.

List of acceptable places includes the US, UK, Germany, Japan and Australia and travelers will also need to pass a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.
New Zealand revealed a little more about it long-awaited reopening plans for 2022. The border will initially be open to New Zealand citizens and residents traveling from neighboring Australia on 16 January, before expanding to include Zealanders from the rest of the world on 13 February. Fully vaccinated visitors from all other countries, except those considered “high risk”, will be able to visit from 30 April.

Egypt reopened its ancient Sphinx Avenue

The more than 3,000-year-old road, which connects two Egyptian temple complexes, was first discovered in the late 1940s and has since undergone excavation and restoration efforts for decades.

The site has undergone decades of excavation and restoration efforts and today features hundreds of traditional sphinxes and ram-headed statues lined up in its path.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities described the site as “the largest open-air museum in the world”. According to Reuters, Egypt lost about $ 9 billion in tourism revenue in 2020, so there will be high hopes for this new project.

A group of restaurants is financing family home trips for its staff

The Hong Kong Sheep Restaurant Group is pouring $ 650,000 in order to allow 250 of its staff to fly home to see their families abroad.

In addition to the money for flights and those too many Covid tests, workers will also receive extra weeks of free leave to help them undergo the Hong Kong hotel quarantine, which the company is also paying for. The famous strict restrictions on entry into the city mean that returning residents must spend two or three mandatory weeks in certain hotels.

Black Sheep restaurants will also offer their employees overnight meals at their quarantine hotels. To qualify for this impressive staff benefit, they must perform one year of service in the company upon their return.

A holiday love story

When Dina Honor hosted her first Thanksgiving dinner at her New York home in 1997, a British holiday boy – Richard Steggall – skipped the meal with her friends. She flew to England a month later to celebrate Christmas with him and now they have been married 20 years.

The most beautiful ‘egg event’ you will see this year

Scientists say the event is a positive sign that the rock is able to regenerate despite ecological threats.

Australia’s Great Barrier has been “born” into it annual coral eggs. Scientists working under the waves say they have witnessed the event, in which corals simultaneously release sperm and eggs en masse, on the night of November 23 off the coast of Cairns, Queensland.

In case you missed it

Amsterdam Airport has a pilot pig project

The first recorded flight to the mainland was in 1928.

France has suffered a summer ‘catastrophe’

Strange symbols have been carved into the desert of Qatar

This story has been updated to correct the locations of Benin and Ethiopia.

CNN Celine Alkhaldi, Ghazi Balkiz, Chris Dwyer, Tamara Hardingham-Gill, Jack Guy, Marnie Hunter, Caitlin McGee, David McKenzie, Sandee LaMotte, Pete Muntean, Francesca Street, Gregory Wallace and Lizzy Yee contributed to this report.

