What we learned about global travel this week

(CNN) Countries around the world imposed travel restrictions after the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 in South Africa, more than 2.3 million Americans traveled by air in a single day for Thanksgiving, and in Asia-Pacific, New Zealand and the Philippines unveiled new reopening plans.
Here are some of the biggest travel developments this week:
A new variant caused the ban on flights
Only a small number of cases of the new type, called Omicron, have been identified so far, but the World Health Organization has said it is a cause for concern and experts warn it could spread rapidly.
Europe continued its winter season
The opening of Austria’s Ischgl resort has been postponed until December 3 due to a national blockade.
Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
Interruption of travel to the US continued its record year
The Philippines and New Zealand unveiled reopening plans
Vaccinated foreign tourists will be allowed to visit the Philippines without quarantine from December 1, provided they have stayed within the “green list” for at least 14 days.
Egypt reopened its ancient Sphinx Avenue
The more than 3,000-year-old road, which connects two Egyptian temple complexes, was first discovered in the late 1940s and has since undergone excavation and restoration efforts for decades.
The site has undergone decades of excavation and restoration efforts and today features hundreds of traditional sphinxes and ram-headed statues lined up in its path.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities described the site as “the largest open-air museum in the world”. According to Reuters, Egypt lost about $ 9 billion in tourism revenue in 2020, so there will be high hopes for this new project.
A group of restaurants is financing family home trips for its staff
In addition to the money for flights and those too many Covid tests, workers will also receive extra weeks of free leave to help them undergo the Hong Kong hotel quarantine, which the company is also paying for. The famous strict restrictions on entry into the city mean that returning residents must spend two or three mandatory weeks in certain hotels.
Black Sheep restaurants will also offer their employees overnight meals at their quarantine hotels. To qualify for this impressive staff benefit, they must perform one year of service in the company upon their return.
A holiday love story
The most beautiful ‘egg event’ you will see this year
Scientists say the event is a positive sign that the rock is able to regenerate despite ecological threats.
In case you missed it
Amsterdam Airport has a pilot pig project
The first recorded flight to the mainland was in 1928.
France has suffered a summer ‘catastrophe’
Strange symbols have been carved into the desert of Qatar
This story has been updated to correct the locations of Benin and Ethiopia.
CNN Celine Alkhaldi, Ghazi Balkiz, Chris Dwyer, Tamara Hardingham-Gill, Jack Guy, Marnie Hunter, Caitlin McGee, David McKenzie, Sandee LaMotte, Pete Muntean, Francesca Street, Gregory Wallace and Lizzy Yee contributed to this report.
