MB reports cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant

The UK tightened rules Saturday on wearing masks and testing newcomers after finding two cases of the potentially more contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus that was identified just days ago in South Africa.

New cases were also confirmed Saturday in Germany and Italy, with Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong also reporting that the variant has been found in travelers.

Due to fears that the new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there are growing concerns worldwide that the pandemic and blockade-related restrictions will continue for much longer than expected.

Nearly two years after the start of the pandemic that has claimed more than 5 million lives worldwide, countries are on high alert. Many, including the US, have already announced travel restrictions on flights from South Africa, as they seek to buy time to assess whether the Omicron variant spreads more easily than the currently dominant Delta variant.

In an effort to slow the spread in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was necessary to take targeted and precautionary measures as two people proved positive about the new variant in England.

“Right now this is the responsible course of action to slow down the planting and spread of this new variant and maximize our protection,” he told a news conference.

Among the measures announced, Johnson said anyone arriving in England should have a PCR test for COVID-19 on the second day after their arrival and be isolated until they pass a negative test. If someone tests positive for the Omicron variant, their close contacts will need to be isolated for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status, he said. For other variants, close contacts who are fully vaccinated are excluded from quarantine rules.

He also said that the placement of masks would be required in shops and on public transport and that the independent group of scientists advising the British government on the spread of coronavirus vaccines has been asked to speed up the vaccination program in the country. This may include extending the booster program to younger age groups, reducing the time period between a second dose and a booster, and allowing older children to take a second dose.

From today they will launch the reinforcing campaign, he said.

The British Department of Health said the two cases found in the UK were linked to trips from South Africa. One of the two new cases was in the south-east English town of Brentwood, while the other was in central Nottingham. The two infected people are being isolated with their families while contact tracking and targeted testing are taking place.

The British government also added four other countries Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia to the country’s red list of travel from Sunday. Six Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe were added on Friday. This means that anyone allowed to arrive from those destinations will have to be quarantined.

Many countries have imposed travel restrictions on various South African countries over the past two days, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Iran, Japan, Thailand and the US, in response to warnings about variant variability. ri. , although the World Health Organization has warned against any overreaction before the variant was fully studied.

Despite the flight ban, there are growing concerns that the variant has already spread widely around the world.

News reports Saturday in Italy and Germany said both countries have confirmed cases of the omicron variant.

An Italian who traveled to Mozambique for work landed in Rome on November 11 and returned to his home near Naples. He and five family members, including two school-age children, have tested positive since then, the Italian news agency LaPresse said. All are isolated on the outskirts of Naples Caserta in good condition with mild symptoms.

The variant was confirmed by Sacco Hospital in Milan and the Italian National Institutes of Health said the man had received two doses of the vaccine. The Italian Ministry of Health is calling on all regions to increase virus tracking and sequencing to detect cases of the variant identified for the first time in South Africa.

In Germany, the Max von Pettenkofer Institute, a Munich-based microbiology center, said the Omicron variant was confirmed to two passengers who arrived on a flight from South Africa on November 24th. The head of the institute, Oliver Keppler, said that the sequence of the genome has not been completed yet, but it has been proven without a doubt that it is this variant, reported the German news agency dpa.

The Dutch Institute of Public Health said the Oomicron variant was probably found in a number of test subjects who were isolated after arriving in Amsterdam on Friday on two flights from South Africa. The institute said in a statement that further ranking analysis is underway to determine with certainty that it is the new variant. The results are expected on Sunday. A total of 61 people were tested.

Israel said it discovered the new species in a passenger who had returned from Malawi and was tracking 800 passengers who had recently returned from South African countries.

The rapidly spreading variants among young people in South Africa have alarmed health professionals although there was no immediate indication whether the variant causes more serious illness.

A number of pharmaceutical firms, including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer, said they have plans to tailor their vaccines in light of the Omicron show. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said they expect to be able to modify their vaccine in about 100 days.

Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, which developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, expressed cautious optimism that existing vaccines could be effective in preventing serious diseases from the Omicron variant, noting that most of its mutations appear to be in regions similar to other ones. variants.

“At least from a speculative point of view, we have some optimism that the vaccine should still work against a new variant for serious illness, but in fact we have to wait a few weeks to confirm it,” he told BBC radio.

Some experts said the emergence of variants illustrated how vaccine-rich countries threaten to prolong the pandemic.

Less than 6% of people in Africa are fully immunized against COVID-19, and millions of health workers and vulnerable populations have not yet received a single dose. These conditions can accelerate the spread of the virus, offering more opportunities for it to evolve into a dangerous variant.

One of the key factors for the emergence of variants may be the low rate of vaccination in parts of the world and the WHO warning that none of us are safe until we are all safe should be taken into account, said Peter Openshaw , a professor of medicine. at Imperial College London.