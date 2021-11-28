Omicron: Why easing international travel restrictions is under consideration | 10 points | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday instructed government officials to review plans to ease restrictions on international travel amid worldwide concern over Covid-19’s new Omicron variant. Several countries have isolated South Africa, where the new variant has been identified first. This comes a day after India decided to resume regular international flight services from 15 December. Here are 10 things you need to know about international travel after Omicron is identified: 1. South Africa, Botswana, Israel, Hong Kong reported cases of this new variant. On Saturday, the United Kingdom also confirmed two cases of this new variant. 2. India has already put all these countries on the “at risk” list, which means that people coming from these countries or passing through these countries will have to undergo a rigorous control upon arrival in India. Be proactive, review ease on international travel: PM Modi amid the fear of omicron 3. As for India’s international flight resumption plan, the civil aviation ministry has so far decided that a 100% resumption will not occur in these “endangered” countries. India will resume 75% of services in countries that have air bubble agreements with New Delhi and 50% in those that do not. 4. But that was decided before countries around the world began restricting flights from South Africa. Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Modi to suspend flights from the affected countries, the number of which is only growing. 5. If flights are not absolutely restricted by the affected countries, the testing pressure of each passenger coming from these countries will increase over the states. For example, Karnataka said more than 1,000 people have come from South Africa and all have been tested. About 584 passengers came to Bengaluru from 10 high-risk countries. Two of them have been positive for Covid, but Delta, not the new variant. 6. Imposing a general ban again on international flights at a time when the pandemic-hit industry is struggling to recover is a difficult choice for countries. 7. With Omicron’s growing threats, interstate travel restrictions are also returning as Karnataka has once again made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for people traveling to the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. 8. The World Health Organization has called on countries in the Southeast Asian region to increase surveillance. 9. Leading American immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that many trips are involved in the spread of Omicron. Although there is no indication that the variant is present in the United States, anything is possible, Fauci said. 10. A poll in India has found that most people want the government to reconsider resuming international flights from December 15 amid fears of Omicron.

