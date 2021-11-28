As possible cases of the Omicron variant emerge, an international scuffle to close it





As more countries imposed travel bans in South Africa early Saturday for fear of a new and perhaps more dangerous variant of the coronavirus, passengers on two flights from South Africa found themselves caught in a pandemic nightmare. After about 30 hours squeezed together on planes, packed buses and then in waiting rooms, 61 of the more than 500 passengers on those flights had tested positive and were quarantined. They were being screened for Omicron, named by the World Health Organization only on Friday as a variant of concern, his most serious category. Everyone else, according to Stephanie Nolen, New York Times global health reporter, who was on one of the planes, is scattered around the world. The chaos in Amsterdam seemed emblematic of the diverse and often widespread responses to the virus around the world, with camouflage rules, national testing requirements, and vaccine mandates varying from country to country and continent to continent. (KLM, the airline that operates the flights, said only a few passengers had to show evidence of a recent negative test, depending on their vaccination status and the requirements of their final destination.)

Such gaps could pave the way for climbing, especially for a potentially threatening new variant. That number seems like a very high number for that to happen, said Andrew Pekosz, an epidemiologist at the School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in Bloomberg. Unless there are truly tremendous amounts of this virus spreading locally that has not been detected. The Omicron variant is likely to be found in some of those 61 passengers who tested positive, Dutch public health officials announced on Saturday. The sequence is still being carried out by the Dutch disease control and prevention agency. It was unclear how many passengers may have tested positive for the variant. Those who tested positive for coronavirus at Amsterdams Schiphol Airport on Friday were transferred to quarantine hotels. Those who turned out to be negative could continue their journey or, if the Netherlands was their final destination, were told to quarantine at home. The government is also telling thousands of people who have returned from South Africa in recent days to get tested, even if they have no symptoms. Relatively little is still known about Omicron. He has mutations that scientists fear could make him more infectious and less susceptible to vaccines, though none of these effects have yet been established.

The number of confirmed cases outside South Africa remains small, but there are concerns that the virus could have spread more widely before scientists there discovered it. It would be irresponsible not to worry about the new variant, Roberto Speranza, Italy’s health minister, the first European Union country to block flights from South Africa, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper on Saturday. It is a new and disturbing element. On Friday evening, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, said on Twitter that she had fruitful conversations with pharmaceutical companies and that they explained their efforts to quickly and fully understand the Omicron variant and adaptation . our strategies accordingly. Time is of the essence. The union acted with rare unity in response to the threat posed by the new variant, tying together to restrict travel to and from South Africa. Vivian Loonela, a spokeswoman for the commission, said on Saturday that member states had agreed to impose swift restrictions on all EU travel by seven countries in the South African region of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. . Mr Speranza, Italy’s health minister, told the Corriere della Sera that he considered it wise to activate emergency containment, adding that European coordination on these decisions was essential. One of Mr. Speranza’s main criticisms during the first wave of the virus in 2020 was that Italy was left alone and that France and Britain and other countries did not act to stop flights from China as Italy did in January of that year.

He said the government’s strategy, to promote vaccinations through a strict health permit required to work and participate in most of society, would not change. The government message remained the same, vaccines and now boosters were the only way out of the pandemic. Isabella Grulln Paz contributed to reporting.

