Treaty 4 residents gather in support of Wetsuweten’s fight against the Coast GasLink project

A rally in support of Wet’suwet’en protesters against the Coast GasLink project, which would pass through Wet’suwet’en territory, took place on Saturday afternoon in Victoria Park in Regina on Treaty 4 land.

About two dozen people gathered in the park. The event was organized in part by local indigenous activists and the Regina Chapter of the Canadian Council.

On Friday, November 19, the BC RCMP arrested 15 people, including two journalists, as they moved to carry out an order.

Among those arrested were award-winning photojournalist Amber Bracken and documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano, both of whom have been released.

The RCMP was enforcing an order issued by the UN High Court banning opponents from obstructing access to offshore gas activities, permitted under Canadian law.

A day earlier, the RCMP said they were preparing to rescue more than 500 workers trapped by a blockade aimed at stopping the construction of a pipeline on First Nations land.

A few days ago, the Gidimten Checkpoint, which shares information about the blockade, posted on Twitter that the Wetsuweten Nation had successfully enforced its ancient violation laws and closed the territory.

“The police deployed military uniforms, armed with assault rifles and teams of dogs, and imposed a cessation of media and communications in the country. First, a cabin was broken into with an ax and dog unit, “Sleydo Molly Wickham said in a statement.

“Moments later, a special cabin built on the proposed site of the training platform by Coast GasLinks was broken with a chainsaw and sniper-guided door,” the statement continued.

Wickham has been the main spokesman for the Gidimten checkpoint for several years and is also a member of the Gidimten Clan within the Wetsuweten Nation.

In the statement, she writes that the RCMP had no required warrant to enter any of the apartments and that after the Coyote camp raid, police stormed the Gidimten checkpoint and made further arrests.

In the same statement, the successor chief of Wet’suwet’en Woos said, I do not see any agreement on this. To our brothers and sisters of all indigenous organizations, let this be a sign that reconciliation in their eyes is truly the disguised White Paper.

“Gidimten strongly condemns the repeated violations of Wetsuweten jurisdiction and Wetsuweten law amid unprecedented floods caused by climate, storms and a state of emergency,” the statement added.

Community members at Saturday’s rally said they were appalled by the “violent” and militaristic actions recently taken by the RCMP to arrest indigenous land defenders, even members of the media and others fighting to protect natural resources. in the northwestern area of ​​BC.

“For all those who struggle with land extraction and resources, these are our life resources,” said Thunderbird Thunderwoman, one of the rally organizers.

TheWetsuweten Nation members and supporters have been fighting the Coast GasLink natural gas pipeline for several years, with the RCMP responding to similar blockades that have been set up to block construction in January 2019 and 2020.

“Our ecosystems are sick, the world knows this and the world is saying what are we going to do about climate change?” Thunderwoman said.

“So this is what we are doing, we are trying to stop the pipelines … we are trying to stop the mines, we are trying to push for sustainability. We are not on the path of progress, we just do not want to degrade.”

Thunderwoman said she has been in contact with those protesting in Wet’suwet’en and says the people she knows are peaceful and have pure intentions, not being guided by “greed”.

“We are from a matriarch, so, in a matriarch there is no war, we do not have an army in our service, unlike Canada, which has the RCMP all militarized,” Thunderwoman said.

She goes on to say that locals will continue to support those on the ground protesting in the territory of the First Nation in BC until a sound and fair environmental solution is reached between the protesters and the Canadian government.

The Wetsuweten are a first northern nation of BC who have never signed a treaty or relinquished their rights or title over their land.

In 1997, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in the Delgamuukw-Gisdaywa case that Wetsuweten had not relinquished their land rights or title.

According to a report by the BC Treaty Commission, the decision means that the aboriginal title exists in British Columbia and that when dealing with crown land, the government should be consulted and may have to compensate the First Nations.

While several elected leaders in the reserve have signed the Coastal GasLink project, the successor chiefs remain determined against it.

Hereditary Wetsueweten leaders have long argued that elected group leaders have no jurisdiction to speak on behalf of the nation and that hereditary chiefs have an independent governing body representing clans within the Wetsuweten Nation.

with files from Global News Elizabeth McSheffrey, Sawyer Bogdan and The Candian Press