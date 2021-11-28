International
International students are finally going home for Christmas, but some worry about Queensland borders
When international students arrived in Australia for the 2020 school year, our borders were closing to the world.
Main points:
International boarding students are flying home for Christmas
They have not seen their families for two years
Some will stay in Queensland because of concerns about border restrictions
As some returned home, many stayed in boarding schools in Queensland, remaining there ever since.
“Unfortunately, we have not been able to return to our home for the past two years,” said 11-year-old student John Chiu.
John is one of three students from Hong Kong who have made a home away from home at Cathedral School in Townsville.
For the past two years, Jason Kong has been obsessed with the news cycle, expecting travel restrictions to be eased.
Jason and John will not be flying home for Christmas due to concerns about returning to Queensland.
The cathedral school principal, Ian Gamack, said many international boarding students were unwilling to take the risk this year.
“They are worried if they go home, they will not be able to return,” he said.
Most international students have been able to visit the same stay-at-home families in Queensland during the vacation period.
Silver plating
Returning to the same family during the holidays meant that John Chiu could see more of Australia than he had shopping in the beginning.
“I am very lucky to always be back in the same family and they treat me as part of their family as well,” said John.
“It was really beautiful, and they just taught me how to travel anywhere in Queensland.
With his high school studies behind him, Nigel Wong was booked on a home flight to Hong Kong.
He was able to get a taste of life on earth during his time in Australia.
“I have been blessed to have the support of a family there and they have been like a second family to me.
“It was a fun trip.”
Family reunions
In Brisbane, Alexis Wong was packed and ready to return to Papua New Guinea as soon as her term ended.
The 9th student will join the family for the first time since the beginning of the year.
“We’re going to go to the islands and see the dolphins, and they’re just going to follow us through the boats,” she said.
“And jet skiing is fun.”
Meanwhile, her roommate Ollie Chappell says she will be busy baking as she waits to fly home to Singapore next month.
Ollie said the school year had been difficult without family support.
“It has been quite difficult, especially when schoolwork becomes more difficult and you have problems,” she said.
Somerville House dormitory director Frances Greene said students who were not Australian nationals were particularly concerned about returning home.
She said many were choosing to stay in Australia until the situation became clearer.
