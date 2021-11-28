The Omicron variant encourages more countries to restrict travel from South Africa





As Saturday dawned around the world, more countries were imposing restrictions on travelers from South Africa due to concerns about the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus. Australia announced on Saturday that it had closed its borders to non-citizens from nine South African countries, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique, and that flights from there would be immediately suspended for 14 days. Australian citizens arriving from those countries will have to be quarantined at a hotel for two weeks, and anyone who has already arrived in the last two weeks should be isolated immediately, officials said. No case of the Omicron variant has been registered in Australia yet, although 20 people recently arrived from South Africa are isolated in a quarantine camp, the country’s health minister, Greg Hunt, told one. press conference on Saturday. A person of 20 has tested positive for the virus and the case is being studied. Thailand, Oman, Morocco and Sri Lanka announced similar restrictions on Saturday. Japan also said it would tighten border controls on arrivals from three other countries Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia a day after announcing similar measures for South Africa and six other countries.

The World Trade Organization said it had postponed indefinitely its Ministerial Conference, which was scheduled to begin in Geneva on Tuesday, because new travel restrictions imposed in Switzerland and other European countries would have hampered many ministers. to participate. The Conference is the highest regulatory body of the WTO. The Government of Canada said late Friday that it would ban foreign nationals who had been to seven of the countries within two weeks of their planned arrival in Canada. Canadians and permanent residents who have been in the region within two weeks of returning home can still return, but will face improved testing and quarantine protocols, regardless of their vaccination status. The Omicron variant had not been discovered in Canada as of Friday night. government described its new limitations as a preliminary step and mentioned similar actions in Britain, the European Union and the United States. Saudi Arabia has also suspended flights to and from seven South African countries, the country’s official news agency reported on Friday. And Ciro Nogueira, Chief of Staff to President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, said on Twitter that the country would stop air traffic with six African countries on Monday. Russia said in a published statement online on Friday it would restrict entry starting Sunday for foreign nationals from eight South African countries and to Hong Kong, which reported two cases of the variant on Friday. Restrictions also apply to foreign nationals who have traveled to those territories within the last 10 days.

This variant has not yet been found on Russian territory, the statement said. of restrictions will take effect by midnight. The WHO has said the Omicron variant carries a number of genetic mutations that could allow it to spread rapidly, possibly even among vaccinated. The speed with which travel restrictions have been imposed in South African countries in recent days shows how, two years after the pandemic, many policymakers would now be better off reacting excessively to a new threat than not reacted. These new measures are being implemented out of a plethora of precautions, said in a statement Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada’s health minister. We will continue to do what is necessary to protect the health of Canadians. Todd Gregory contributed to reporting.

