Arwen storm: three people lost their lives after winds of 100 km / h hit Great Britain | Weather in the UK
Three people have lost their lives after being hit by falling trees after Hurricane Arwen brought winds of almost 100 miles per hour in some parts of the UK overnight.
A director in Northern Ireland died after a tree fell on his car, another man was hit by a tree falling in Cumbria and a third died after his car crashed in Aberdeenshire.
Tens of thousands of homes were left without electricity after the storm hit power lines and caused significant travel disruptions across the country.
Strong winds, rain and snow brought harmful storms across a wide area of the UK overnight, according to the Met Office.
The forecaster said on Saturday that the rare red warning for Storm Arwen had expired, but people were still being asked to stay inside and avoid driving where possible.
Further warnings were issued for wind, snow and ice across the UK on Saturday, and police said conditions on a number of roads were dangerous due to falling trees, strong winds and snow.
Yellow wind warnings have been placed in most of England and Wales, and the eastern parts of Northern Ireland and are expected to last until 18:00.
The Met Office said a wind speed of 98 mph (158 kmh) was recorded in Brizlee Wood, Northumberland, on Friday.
At Orlock Head, County Down, 87 mph thunderstorms and 78 mph winds were recorded in Inverbervie, Kincardineshire, Scotland.
The man who died when a tree fell and hit his car in Antrim County was named Francis Lagan, the principal of St Marys Elementary School in Maghera.
Police in Cumbria said a man from Lancaster was killed after a tree fell on him in Ambleside on Friday night.
About 80,000 homes in Scotland, mainly in Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perthshire and the Moray Coast, were affected by power outages. There were also some outages in Northern Ireland.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said on Friday night that 80,000 customers were out of supply, but it had restored power to more than 30,000 homes.
Mark Rough, director of customer operations at SSEN, said: The Arwen storm has brought some of the harshest and most challenging weather we have experienced in recent years, resulting in significant disruption across northern Scotland.
Despite detailed preparations, the prolonged and harsh nature of the weather front has hampered efforts to restore supplies, with strong winds expected to continue until the early hours of the morning.
We therefore expect many customers to be without power by tomorrow [Saturday], especially in the Aberdeenshire area.
The 35-year-old killed in Aberdeenshire was driving a Nissan Navara pickup truck on B977 Dyce Road in Fintray Hatton when he was hit by a falling tree around 5:45 p.m. Friday. Emergency services went, but the man was found dead at the scene.
Sergeant Craig McNeill, of the Traffic Police Division Unit in Inverurie, said: “Our thoughts are very much with human family and friends at this time.
Officers who responded to the crash had parked a distance away due to weather conditions. When they returned to their van, they discovered that a tree had fallen on it. No one was hurt.
In the north-east of England, 112,000 homes were left without electricity, with Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear the hardest hit.
Northern Powergrid said the affected homes would probably be without electricity until Saturday, as weather conditions were making it impossible to carry out safe repair work.
Its chief incident manager, Rod Gardner, said: Storm Arwen has already caused significant disruptions in parts of our network and strong storm winds, which are continuing to hit our region, are not expected to ease until later today.
The storm is still ongoing and our engineers are doing everything possible to assess the extent of the damage and the extensive repairs required.
We have all our resources at our disposal and our priority is to deal with emergency situations, support our clients and ensure that our people can work safely as soon as conditions allow.
Electricity North West said it was responding to a large number of power outages, with thousands of properties in Cumbria and Lancashire affected.
More than 13,000 homes were left without electricity in Wales after wind speeds of up to 81 mph were recorded in Aberporth, Ceredigion.
Train services across the country have been disrupted due to storm damage and strong winds.
ScotRail warned passengers to expect major disruptions for most of Saturday, with people advised not to travel given the weather warnings in the country.
Transport for Wales said it had suspended train services due to significant overnight damage caused by Hurricane Arwen with numerous trees falling and lines blocking debris.
He said he was working with Network Rail to get the services back up and running as soon as possible.
Numerous roads are also inaccessible and closed due to fallen trees and flying debris, making it difficult to replace road transport options, he said.
Dozens of accidents were reported by police agencies across the UK, and many roads were closed as a result of fallen trees, snow or ice.
More than 120 trucks were stuck for hours in the heavy snow in Manchester as conditions deteriorated rapidly overnight.
