Fed catch 26-year-old on Guatemala flight to MIA – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (AP / WSVN) Federal authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly took refuge in the distribution equipment of an American Airlines crash that arrived at Miami International Airport from Guatemala on Saturday morning. The man was in the steering wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m., officials said. The media reported that Flight 1182 was intercepted by law enforcement due to a security problem. American Airlines ground crew catches man who, according to authorities, was trying to sneak into the US Video posted on social networks from Only in Dade caught the kidnapper a few moments after he was found. People at the MIA, who spoke to 7News on Saturday, said they were surprised the man survived the flight that lasted approximately two and a half hours. It’s like 30,000 feet because God knows how many hours. Even how is it possible? said a traveler. After being caught, the 26-year-old retreated and was surrounded by first responders and Miami-Dade police officers. He must be either illegal or criminal if he hides up there, right? said a traveler. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a press release. Doctors sent the man to the hospital for a medical examination. People are taking extreme risks when trying to hide indoors, such as on a plane, the agency said. At that altitude of 30,000 or 40,000 feet, he could breathe. It ‘s unbelievable, said one traveler. The video posted on Only in Dade also showed the cramped space where the man risked his life. I am very shocked. I think the boy is lucky to be alive, to be honest with you, said one traveler. I think his immigration status is less important than his life and the fact that he still has his life after that trip is pretty crazy, said another traveler. The news release from Customs and Border Protection did not say whether the man will face any charges, or what will happen to him when he leaves the hospital. Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news directly in your inbox

