As the world tries to contain a new omicron variant, scientists say the West was warned of Covid mutations

As countries around the globe tried to contain a new variant of Covid-19 called omicron, scientists have said they are not surprised by its emergence and repeated calls for greater vaccination efforts worldwide.

Two cases of the variant have been identified in the UK, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Saturday. He added that the people involved were related to each other and traveling to South Africa, where omicron was first discovered earlier this week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that anyone arriving in the UK would be required to take a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and should be isolated until they give a negative test result. He also said that the rules for face covering in shops and on public transport will be strengthened.

A case of the new variant has also been discovered in Italy, the National Institutes of Health said on Saturday.

The health ministry in the German state of Bavaria also announced two confirmed cases of the variant in passengers entering the country at Munich airport on Wednesday.

In Israel, which confirmed a variant case and there are several suspected cases, officials decided on Saturday to ban foreign travelers from all countries, except in a few approved cases.

Returned residents will have to undergo a PCR test and be quarantined for different periods of time depending on their vaccination status and country of travel, officials said. The detention, pending approval, is expected to last for 14 days.

Dr. “Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC News'”Weekend TODAY“He” would not be “surprised” if he had made his way to the US

“We have not detected it yet,” said Fauci, “but when you have a virus that shows this rate of transmission and you already have cases related to trips you have observed to Israel, Belgium and other countries, when you have a virus. , after all, almost invariably it will go to basically everyone. ”

Identified as a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization on Friday, the body said evidence suggested there was “an increased risk of reinfection” with the variant.

It was well known that viruses had mutations and widespread vaccination was one of the most important ways to prevent this, some scientists told NBC News.

Covid “is still circulating widely around the world,” Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, told NBC News on Saturday, adding that he “was not really” surprised by the emergence of a new variant of the concern. It was important for the world to show caution, but it was still unclear what impact omicron could have, he said.

“We have said all along that there was no reason to believe the delta was the ultimate king of variants,” Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, said in an exclusive interview Friday.

He added that trying to curb the new variant could be like “trying to curb the wind”, as cases had already been identified in Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong.

The U.S. has followed the lead of several other countries in introducing new travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday.

But Osterholm warned that Omicron already appeared to be “out of the barn”.

“As long as it repeats, it will change”

All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, evolve over time, and as a virus replicates, or copies itself, small changes or mutations can occur, according to Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical. epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London UK.

When a virus spreads widely in a population, the chances of mutation become higher, she added.

“As long as it repeats, it will change,” she said. “It’s like if you buy a lottery ticket, your chances of winning are low, but if you buy a million lottery tickets, you will most likely win and it is the same thing as a virus.”

Most mutations are not cause for concern, but if they affect the virus’ ability to spread or its virulence, which means its ability to cause harm, the results can be dire, she added.

People wait in front of a quarantine and Covid-19 test desk inside Schiphol Airport after Dutch health authorities said 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on flights from South Africa tested positive. Eva Plevier / Reuters

Worldwide access to vaccines the best hope

Since the early days of the pandemic, WHO and scientists around the world have called on the global community to do everything possible to ensure that all countries have access to vaccines to curb the global spread of the virus and prevent its development. of new variants.

The worldwide approach “offers the best hope for slowing down the coronavirus pandemic, saving lives and ensuring a global economic recovery,” according to the WHO website. “There are enough doses of vaccines globally to reduce transmission and save many lives if they go to the people who need them most around the world,” he added.

Earlier this month, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries that had immunized more than 40 percent of their population should start focusing on donating doses to developing countries in need of vaccines. .

No more boosters should be administered except people with compromised immunity, he said.

He also called on vaccine manufacturers to prioritize the supply of jabs for COVAX, efforts supported by WHO and the United Nations to distribute vaccines globally.

It aims to distribute enough vaccines to provide protection for at least 20 percent of the population in 92 low- and middle-income countries, including South Africa, where omicron was first discovered.

The WHO has said it will take at least 11 billion doses to see at least 70 percent of the world’s population vaccinated.

But the program has seen nearly 548 million doses shipped to 144 countries, with a total of 5.59 billion doses secured, selected or received, according to data released by the United Nations.

In comparison, more than 454 million doses have been administered in the US, where about 37.5 million people have already received a booster injection, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Ideally, what you want is for everyone to be vaccinated at the same time,” Kao said.

“The longer you drag it out, the more chances you have of mixing vaccinated and unvaccinated people,” he said, adding that this is likely to help spread the virus and create more opportunities for mutations.

In September, the Biden administration announced that the U.S. would purchase another 500 million doses of the Pfizers Covid vaccine for the COVAX program, bringing the total number of injections the U.S. planned to donate to $ 1.1 billion.

President Joe Biden reiterated that message Friday.

“The news of this new variant should make it clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations,” he said in a statement.

The United States had previously faced criticism from world leaders for using booster vaccines before billions more around the world received their first doses.

However, the government has argued that it can balance both by offering reinforcement measures for its population, while also seeking to help close the vaccine gap.