Israel will ban the entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Israel said on Saturday it would ban all foreigners from entering the country, making it the first country to completely close its borders in response to a new and potentially more contagious variant of coronavirus, and said it would use counter-terrorism phone tracking technology to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the ban, pending government approval, would last 14 days. Officials hope that within that period there will be more information on how effective the COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron, which was first discovered in South Africa and has been called a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization, are. “Our working hypotheses are that the variant is already in almost every country,” Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked told N12’s Meet the Press, “and that the vaccine is effective, although we do not yet know to what extent.” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Israelis entering the country, including those who have been vaccinated, will be required to be quarantined, Bennett said. The ban will take effect at midnight between Sunday and Monday. A travel ban for foreigners coming from most African states was imposed on Friday. Counter-terrorism agency Shin Bet’s phone tracking technology will be used to locate carriers of the new variant in order to curb its transmission to others, Bennett said. Used and turned off since March 2020, surveillance technology matched the locations of virus carriers with other nearby cell phones to determine who they had come in contact with. Israel’s Supreme Court this year restricted its scope of use as civil rights groups raised challenges over privacy concerns. The variant, which has also been discovered in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, Italy, Germany and Britain, has caused global concern and a wave of travel delays, though epidemiologists say such restrictions may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating. globally. Israel has so far confirmed a case of Omicron, with seven suspected cases. The Ministry of Health did not say whether the confirmed case was vaccinated. Three of the seven suspected cases had been fully vaccinated, the ministry said on Saturday, and three had not returned from trips abroad recently. About 57% of Israel’s 9.4 million population is fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health, which means that they have either received a third Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine or it has not been more than five months since they received their dose. second. Israel has recorded 1.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 8,000 deaths since the pandemic began. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Edited by Leslie Adler Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

