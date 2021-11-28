International
Most Indians surveyed want the government to reconsider the decision on international flights
Conducted shortly after the government announced the resumption of scheduled international flight services, which have been suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic, a survey conducted by the online platform LocalCircles also found that about 72 per cent of Indians want the government to enforce obligations. RT-PCR test for Covid on board as well as for international travelers coming from countries with high TPR.
The government announced on Friday the revision of travel instructions for international travelers. According to the latest announcement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the planned international commercial passenger services to and from India will resume from 15 December 2021 excluding 14 countries classified as at risk.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) has categorized these international countries into three categories “not at risk”, “at risk” and air bubbles, with special restrictions and bubble flight arrangements, will continue as they are with some capacity changes.
The revised travel guidelines, however, come as several other countries are reinstating travel restrictions in view of the newly discovered and possibly vaccine-resistant variant B.1.1529 Covid-19, according to LocalCircles. The WHO designated this variant as a disturbing variant and named it Omicron within an extremely short period of 48 hours after some scientists and epidemiologists around the world raised the red flag.
The data suggest that the variant has 32 mutations and a 500 percent advantage over the base or alpha variant of COVID, according to LocalCircles.
Taking into account the revised guidelines for International, LocalCircles decided to conduct a survey to understand the pulse of citizens for the resumption of international flights from December 15, 2021 and to understand what should be the access for international travelers coming from these countries, it is said. in it.
The survey received over 16,000 responses from citizens residing in 309 districts of the country.
Of this, 66 percent of respondents were men, while the remaining 34 percent were women. In addition, 49 percent of respondents were from level I, 33 percent from level II and the remaining 2 percent were from level II / IV and rural districts.
The first question asked citizens whether the Government of India should reconsider the start of international flights from 15 December.
In response, 64 percent of citizens said Yes, better to be safe than sorry, while 25 percent of citizens said it was important to resume international flights and 11 percent could say nothing, according to LocalCircles. `
The government had exempted travelers from 99 countries from mandatory quarantine requirements and imposed a mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival. Recently, a stringent control and tracking requirement has been set for countries classified as at risk from India, which includes South Africa, Hong Kong and several others, LocalCircles said.
However, according to citizens, the overall risk from international flights has increased after the identification of this new variant and mitigating the increased risk is the need of the time if international flights will continue.
The question in the survey asked citizens, given the new variant B.1.1.529 and a large increase in Covid cases in many parts of the world, what should be India’s approach to travelers from these countries?
In response, 51 percent of citizens said, “Continue with the current rules and allow them without quarantine, but require an RT-PCR test within 24 hours before boarding and upon arrival,” he said.
Analyzing the survey, LocalCircles said, 21 per cent said they allow travelers from these countries but apply RT-PCR on boarding and arrival and apply a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Further, 14 percent said the government should continue with the current rules and allow passengers from these countries without quarantine, and 12 percent said it should temporarily suspend all existing flights from countries with TPR of 2 percent or higher, while 2 percent did not have an opinion.
Overall, 72 percent of respondents want the government to implement mandatory RT-PCR testing when boarding and arriving for international travelers coming from countries with high COVID test-positive rates, the statement said.
