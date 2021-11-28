Nuclear talks with Iran will resume after US says it is ‘prepared to use other options’ if diplomacy fails

The parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will meet in Vienna after almost six months to discuss a reciprocal return to the agreement by the US and Iran, but the termination has given time for new obstacles to take root.

On Friday, Iran announced even more progress on uranium enrichment, which reduces the amount of time it takes Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon, if it decides, a statement that clearly aims to influence Iran when it arrives in Vienna. for talks.

The other parties to the agreement, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Britain, France, China and Russia, are entering into talks demanding that negotiations continue where they left off. European sources tell CNN that they expect the Iranians to treat the meeting as “round”. U.S. officials have expressed similar concerns.

The recently elected hardline government in Tehran will send a new group of negotiators to Vienna, who have stressed the need for full easing of US sanctions, not adherence to the agreement, while US officials have said that have absolutely no plans to offer Iran incentives to talk. .

‘Time to choose is short’

And senior US officials have repeatedly warned that if progress on Iran’s nuclear program and enrichment capability continues unabated, they could bring benefits to the JCPOA – a development that would force the US to pursue options. others.

“We still have hope that diplomacy can find a way,” said Brett McGurk, National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, at the Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “But if he can not find a way, we are prepared to use other options.”

“There is no doubt, we will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” McGurk said. “And when it comes to military force for behavior change, this is a very vague objective for a military force. When it comes to military force to prevent a country from acquiring a nuclear weapon, this is a very achievable goal. . “

The US special envoy to Iran, Rob Malley, said in a Twitter post after a November 18 meeting with Middle East allies and European parties in the agreement that Iran could choose one of two paths: “The escalation of ongoing nuclear and crisis, or reciprocal return to the JCPOA, creating opportunities for regional economic and diplomatic ties. ”

“The time to choose is short,” Malley wrote.

Sources familiar with the preparations for the talks say the parties were closely monitoring the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi to Tehran last week, seeing it as an indication of Iran’s approach to the Vienna talks, those sources said. . Grossi later told the IAEA board that the talks were “not final.”

One of the contentious issues that remains is that Iran is refusing inspectors from IAEA monitoring access to the Karaj centrifuge manufacturing facility, which reports suggest has resumed operation.

“It simply came to our notice then [IAEA’s] the ability to restore knowledge continuity in [Karaj] “seminar, which is widely recognized as essential in terms of returning to the JCPOA,” Grossi said at a meeting of the Board of Governors on Wednesday.

The Arms Control Association noted that Iran’s refusal to allow the IAEA to install new cameras or confirm that production has not resumed could undermine efforts to revive the JCPOA and its strict verification regime if not possible. complete the data of Iran’s nuclear program. . Tehran’s refusal to grant access to Karaj also fuels speculation and concerns about what exactly Iran is doing, the ACA said.

‘There is no solution’

On Thursday, the US mission to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna told the IAEA meeting that “unless Iran’s non-cooperation is rectified immediately … especially the restoration of the continuity of knowledge in Karaj, the Board will have no choice but to convene in “Extraordinary session before the end of this year to address the crisis.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Iran announced that its stock of 60% enriched uranium has increased to 66 pounds (30 kilograms) and its amount of 20% enriched uranium has also increased. Both levels are much closer to the weapons uranium scale, which is enriched over 90%.

According to the Arms Control Association, enriching uranium to 20% “accounts for about 90 percent of the work required for weapons-scale enrichment.”

As Iran’s stockpiles grow, the ACA says, the time it takes for it to explode, or the time it would take to produce enough uranium enriched in weapons scale for a bomb, decreases. The ACA estimates that the actual time of Iran’s explosion is likely to be about a month, out of the 12 months when the JCPOA was fully implemented.

Wealth was limited under the JCPOA, which the US unilaterally left in May 2018 under former President Donald Trump. Iran resumed enrichment last year to put pressure on the US to ease sanctions.

“A very uncertain proposal”

State Department spokesman Ned Price reflected uncertainty about the resumption of talks on November 22, calling the reciprocal return in line with the JCPOA “a very uncertain proposal.”

The next day, Price told reporters in Washington that, “it is our hope that the new government in Iran will show up in Vienna and show up in Vienna ready to negotiate in good faith to build on the progress that has been made in the previous six years. “rounds of negotiations”.

But he added that the US has been “very clear that we are not prepared to take unilateral steps just for the sake of painting the steering wheel” to resume talks. Former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018.

Sources familiar with the preparations for the talks have told CNN that the US and its allies are not at a point where they would start offering Iran confidence-building measures, but an official said there is a possibility that the US and its allies its to use them down the street. As a result, incentives for Iran will not be discussed at this week’s meetings in Vienna, where the US and allies will focus simply on measuring temperature and trying to move forward from where they left off months ago, US and European sources explained.

‘Plan B’

Everyone involved in the talks is aware of the hour that is passing. Sources told CNN that there is still time to reach an agreement, but it is likely to be completed by the end of next year. For now, they said there is still no hard and fast “Plan B”.

Critics of the deal say the Biden administration has sacrificed its influence by easing pressure on Iran as it builds its nuclear program.

“The Biden administration’s policy on Iran is failing, and without a significant course correction, this policy will either result in Iranian nuclear weapons or a fight to stop that development,” said Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. . Dubowitz argued that the administration’s approach would allow Iran to rebuild toward a “deadly bottom state” with paths to nuclear weapons and a robust nuclear infrastructure.

“Israel will have no choice but to use military force to halt Iran’s nuclear weapons before Tehran reaches this deadly state,” Dubowitz said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has made it clear that Israel will be prepared to act if necessary. Addressing delegates at a security conference near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Bennett said that “if there is a return to the JCPOA, Israel is definitely not a party to the agreement and is not bound by it.”

Bennett complained that after the signing of the nuclear deal in 2015, “The state of Israel just went to sleep. We were busy with other things. We will learn from this mistake. We will preserve our freedom of action,” he said. .

Western officials have tried to argue with the Israelis that attacks on Israel’s nuclear program are not very useful when the overall goal is to reach a comprehensive solution, and especially when the Iranians have accelerated their ability to rebuild after the attacks, sources of known to told CNN talks with Iran.

Western officials have also raised the risk of Iran responding with kinetic action, but sources familiar with the talks say Israeli officials still seem to think it is still an effective tool to demonstrate their capabilities.

Asked about these warnings, Price said, “Ultimately, the United States and Israel, we share a common goal here, and that is to make sure that Iran is prevented from taking a verifiable and permanent “Nuclear weapons. And we continue to believe that diplomacy in coordination with our allies and partners – and that, of course, includes Israel – is the best way to achieve that goal.”

“We have also been very clear that this is not a process that can go on indefinitely, and if the Iranians through their actions or inactions demonstrate or suggest that they lack that good faith, that they lack clarity of intent, we” will we need to turn to other tools, “Price said Tuesday.” We have a range of other tools that we are discussing with our allies and partners. “

Diplomatic storm

In recent weeks, U.S. officials have conducted a flurry of diplomacy with regional powers and other parties to the deal, working to create a united front.

President Joe Biden met with European partners to discuss Iran during the June G7 meetings in the UK. In recent weeks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also talked to European allies, as well as China and Russia, about Iran. And Malley recently met with Gulf countries, Israeli officials and European partners in the JCPOA.

“I think the Iranians believe they have an eastward option with Russia and China in which they can bypass the pressure of sanctions,” McGurk said Sunday. “And that is simply wrong. And so I think we are approaching the talks in late November as a fairly united front with the P5 + 1.”