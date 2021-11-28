Riot-stricken Solomons begin clearing as more foreign troops arrive Political News

Clean-up operations have begun in the capital hit by the Solomon Islands riots as soldiers and police from Australia and Papua New Guinea helped restore calm after days of deadly riots.

Residents of Honiara cleared broken glass, rubble and debris from the streets on Sunday as heavy machinery in Chinatown’s heavily hit neighborhood moved rubble from burnt shops.

Garbage dumps still follow the streets in the district, a reminder of the looting and riots that erupted earlier in the week following protests over the poverty, hunger and policies of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

The situation has calmed down and people are moving normally, but the environment is still unknown as to what could happen, Red Cross official Kennedy Waitara told the AFP news agency.

Waitara said many grocery stores were burned in the riots.

It will not be surprising if we have to experience food shortages and rising prices, he said.

Unemployment will certainly rise in the coming weeks as people will surely be out of work now and have it hard.

Riots erupted Wednesday after protesters tried to attack the Pacific island nations’ parliament, prompting police to use tear gas. Demonstrators then set fire to buildings, including a police station and shops.

Sogavare declared a 36-hour curfew in Honiara and sought help from his country’s neighbors. Australia and Papua New Guinea sent 150 peacekeepers on Thursday and Friday, helping to quell unrest in the nation of 800,000.

Police arrested more than 100 people and reported the first deaths from the riots on Friday. They said the burnt remains of three people had been found in a burnt shop in Chinatown and that a forensic team was working to identify the bodies.

Despite the uncomfortable tranquility, many people in the capital were too nervous to attend church services, said Nason Taake, a youth leader at Wesley United Church in Honiara.

There are only a few people attending church services as most still live in fear, Taake told AFP.

After leaving the church, parishioners began checking shops for food and essential goods, but very few were open, he said.

An early assessment of the cost of the riots, released this weekend by the Solomon Islands Central Bank, said 56 buildings in the capital had been burned and looted, with many businesses facing a recovery of more than a year.

The loss to the economy was expected to be at least $ 28 million, with the governor of banks warning that the accounts of nations already struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic had been further weakened by the unrest.

In neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said more Australian federal police would arrive in the Solomon Islands on Sunday, adding that he expected Fiji to also contribute troops.

Although things are very volatile at this point, we know plans are being made, to ensure there is calm, he said.

The Australian leader said it was up to the Solomon Islands to resolve the crisis.

It is not up to us to interfere in their democracy. It is not up to us to interfere in the way they resolve those issues, Morrison said, stating that Australian forces only aimed to provide a safe environment for this to happen.

Many Solomon Islands residents believe their government is corrupt and subject to Beijing and other foreign interests.

Opposition leaders called for a no-confidence motion against Sogavare on Saturday.

They may not yet have enough votes to pass the motion and remove him from office, but the move could create another flashpoint.

The pro-Beijing leader claimed that foreign powers opposing his 2019 decision to transfer Solomon diplomatic loyalty from Taiwan to China were behind the riots.

But others noted inter-island tensions and widespread unemployment among the country’s population, 40 per cent of whom are under 14 years old.

The Chinese government condemned the violence on Friday and vowed to protect the security and rights and legitimate interests of Chinese citizens and institutions.