Variant Concern: PM Modi demands revision of plan to ease international travel restrictions | India News







Modi chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the situation regarding Covid-19 and vaccination on Saturday, shortly after the World Health Organization designated the new variant as VOC late Friday. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he needed to be proactive in light of the new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron concern variant and instructed officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions following reports that bind to new mutations in the virus.Modi chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the situation regarding Covid-19 and vaccination on Saturday, shortly after the World Health Organization designated the new variant as VOC late Friday. Stressing the need to monitor international arrivals, the prime minister said travelers should be tested according to instructions, with a particular focus on countries identified at risk. He also urged officials to increase coverage of the second dose of the vaccine and to sensitize states to the need for all those who received the first dose to be given the second dose on time. He said people should be more careful and take appropriate measures like camouflage and social distancing to prevent the spread of infection. In a two-day meeting with senior officials, the Prime Minister was briefed on B.1.1.529, or Omicron, along with his characteristics, influence in various countries and implications for India. He was also given a summary of the genome sorting efforts in India and the variants circulating in the country.

Variant B.1.1.529 was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on 24 November. The variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are troubling. The WHO said preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of re-infection with this variant, compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant seems to be increasing in almost all the provinces in South Africa. Amid growing concerns about the new VOC, the prime minister called for more intensive scrutiny and active oversight of groups reporting higher cases, and for technical support to be provided to countries with more infections. He also urged central government officials to work closely with state governments to ensure proper awareness at the state and county levels.

Noting the need to step up efforts to sequence the genome and make it wider, the Prime Minister ordered the samples to be collected by travelers and the international community according to the norms, to be tested through the network of laboratories already established under INSACOG and early warning identified for Covid- 19 management. He also stressed the need to raise awareness about the ventilation and air behavior of the virus.

