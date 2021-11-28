Japan adds $ 6.75 billion to hasty military budget to strengthen air and naval defense

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday approved the spending as part of an additional budget. While such increases in defense spending are common, the 774 billion yen that lawmakers will be required to approve is the largest amount ever, according to Japan’s Ministry of Defense.

“As the security environment around Japan deteriorates at an unprecedented rate, our urgent task is to accelerate the implementation of various projects,” the Ministry of Defense said in its spending proposal.

The money injection will allow Japan, three months earlier than planned, to upgrade surface-to-air missiles on islands along the East China Sea and Patriot PAC-3 missile batteries elsewhere that are the last line of defense against any north coming. Korean coca.

China’s growing pressure on Taiwan is causing concern in Japan because control of the island from Beijing would bring Chinese forces within about 100 kilometers (62 miles) of its territory and threaten major maritime trade routes supplying Japan with oil and other goods. It will also provide China with the basis for unhindered access to the Western Pacific.