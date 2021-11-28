The Taliban regime will not ‘interfere’ in the affairs of other countries: The Prime Minister

Kabul (AFP) Taliban co-founder and now Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund vowed on Saturday that his government “will not interfere” in the internal affairs of other countries and urged international charities to continue providing assistance to the devastated country. war.

Hassan’s audio broadcast on state television – his first address to the nation since the Taliban took power in August – came ahead of next week’s meeting between the United States and the Taliban in Doha.

“We assure all countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs and we want to have good economic relations with them,” Hassan said in a nearly 30-minute speech that came amid criticism on social media for silence since the Islamists took. power, even though the nation faced severe challenges.

“We are drowning in our own problems and we are trying to get the strength to get our people out of misery and hardship with God’s help.”

The Taliban took power on August 15 after toppling the previous US-backed government as Washington hastily withdrew its troops from the country after a 20-year war.

The previous Taliban regime collapsed in a US-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks on the United States carried out by al-Qaeda, whose founder’s now-assassinated Osama bin Laden was living in Afghanistan at the time.

Hassan is a Taliban veteran who was a close associate and political adviser to Mullah Omar, the movement’s founder and first supreme leader.

Reportedly in his late 60s, Hassan served as foreign minister and deputy prime minister under the movement’s previous regime between 1996-2001.

He was placed on the UN Security Council’s list of sanctions related to the “acts and activities” of the Taliban.

Prayer for help

Hassan’s government faces a number of challenges, notably reviving the country’s dilapidated economy, which has been drained by international aid, which once accounted for 75 percent of the national budget under previous US-backed governments.

Inflation and unemployment have risen in Afghanistan, while the country’s banking sector has fallen since the Taliban took power.

The financial crisis worsened when Washington froze about $ 10 billion of assets held in its reserve for Kabul and worsened further after the World Bank and International Monetary Fund banned Afghanistan’s access to finance.

UN aid agencies have warned that a major humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan, where more than half of the country’s 38 million people are expected to face starvation this winter.

The rapidly deteriorating situation has forced Afghans to sell their household goods to raise money for food and other essentials.

“We urge all international charities not to stop their help and help our exhausted nation … so that the problems of the people can be solved,” Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems the country faces were the result. of previous governments.

As the Taliban try to emerge as a governing body, the group also faces a tough challenge from the Islamic State jihadist group that has carried out several brutal attacks.

The U.S.-Taliban talks will address several issues such as the fight against the threat of IS and Al-Qaeda, as well as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The talks will also focus on how to provide a safe passage from Afghanistan to American citizens and Afghans who worked for Washington during the 20-year war.

Washington has insisted that any financial and diplomatic support for the Taliban is based on certain conditions, such as the establishment of an inclusive government and respect for the rights of minorities, women and girls, including education.

“The education of girls has resumed to a large extent and there is hope that education will be further facilitated,” Hassan said, pointing out that it would be guided by Islamic principles.

