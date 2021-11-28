Omicron COVID-19 variants | World on alert as UK reports two cases

Many countries have imposed restrictions on various African countries over the past two days



Britain became the last country on Saturday to report cases of the potentially more contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, as world governments sought to strengthen their defenses by imposing restrictions on travel by nations to South Africa.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant in the south-east English town of Chelmsford and in central Nottingham. He said the cases were related and related to trips from South Africa.

Mr Javid said the two confirmed cases are being isolated along with their families while contact tracking and targeted testing is taking place.

The British government also added four other countries Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia to the country’s red travel list from Sunday. Six Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe were added on Friday. This means that anyone allowed to arrive from those destinations will have to be quarantined.

This is a real reminder that this pandemic is far from over, Mr. Javid said. If we need to take further action, we will.

COVID-19 rules have been tightened

Immediately after the announcement of Mr. Javids, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was necessary to take targeted and precautionary measures.

“Right now this is the responsible course of action to slow down the planting and spread of this new variant and maximize our protection,” he told a news conference.

Among the measures announced, Mr Johnson said anyone arriving in England would be required to take a mandatory PCR test for COVID-19 on the second day after their arrival and should be isolated until they pass a negative test. And if anyone tests positive for the omicron variant, then he said that their close contacts will have to be isolated for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, currently close contacts are exempt from quarantine rules if they are completely vaccinated.

He also said that the placement of masks in shops and on public transport would be required and said that the independent group of scientists advising the British government on the spread of coronavirus vaccines has been asked to speed up the vaccination program. This may include extending the booster program to younger age groups, reducing the time period between a second dose and a booster, and allowing older children to take a second dose.

“From today they will promote the reinforcing campaign”, he said.

Travel restrictions set

Many countries have imposed restrictions on various African countries over the past two days, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Iran, Japan, Thailand and the United States, in response to warnings about the transmission of the new variant against the advice of World Health Organization. Pharmaceutical companies expressed optimism that they could upgrade their vaccines to deal with the new variant, although this would clearly take some time.

Despite the flight ban, there are growing concerns that the variant has already spread widely around the world. In addition to the UK, cases have been reported to travelers in Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong. Germany also said it suspected a positive case and Dutch authorities were testing whether the 61 people who arrived on two flights from South Africa with COVID-19 had the Omicron variant.

The planes arrived in the Netherlands from Johannesburg and Cape Town shortly after the Dutch government imposed a ban on flights from South African countries. The 539 passengers who turned out to be negative were allowed to return home or continue their travels to other countries. According to government regulations, those living in the Netherlands and allowed to return home must be isolated for at least five days.

Meanwhile, a German official said there is a very high probability that the Omicron variant has already arrived in the country.

Kai Klose, Minister of Health for the state of Hesse, which includes Frankfurt, said in a Twitter post that some typical Omicron mutations were found Friday night on a returning South African traveler who was isolated at home . The test sequence was not yet complete.

Variant of concern

The global health body has called the new variant Omicron, labeling it a troubling variant because of the high number of mutations and some early evidence that it carries a higher rate of infection than other variants. This means that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered may be subject to its capture again. It may take weeks to find out if current vaccines are less effective against it.

With so much uncertainty about the Omicron variant and scientists unlikely to implement their findings for several weeks, countries around the world have taken a first safety approach, knowing that previous pandemic outbreaks have been triggered in part by weak boundary. politics.

Nearly two years after the start of the pandemic that has claimed more than 5 million lives worldwide, countries are on high alert.

The rapidly spreading variants among young people in South Africa have alarmed health professionals although there was no immediate indication whether the variant causes more serious illness. In just two weeks, Omicron has turned a period of low transmission in the country into a period of rapid growth.

Vaccine effectiveness

A number of pharmaceutical firms, including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer, said they have plans to tailor their vaccines in light of the Omicron show. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said they expect to be able to modify their vaccine in about 100 days.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccines Group that developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, expressed cautious optimism that existing vaccines could be effective in preventing serious diseases from the Omicron variant.

He said most of the mutations appear to be in regions similar to those in other variants.

“It shows you that despite those mutations that exist in other variants, vaccines have continued to prevent serious disease as we went through alpha, beta, gamma and delta,” he told BBC radio. “At least from a speculative point of view, we have some optimism. “The vaccine still has to work against a new variant for serious illness, but in fact we have to wait a few weeks to confirm it.”

He added that it is “extremely unlikely that a resurgence of a pandemic in a vaccinated population as we saw last year will occur.

Some experts said the emergence of variants illustrated how vaccine-rich countries threaten to prolong the pandemic.

Less than 6% of people in Africa are fully immunized against COVID-19, and millions of health workers and vulnerable populations have not yet received a single dose. These conditions can accelerate the spread of the virus, offering more opportunities for it to evolve into a dangerous variant.

One of the main factors for the emergence of variants may be the low rate of vaccination in parts of the world and the WHO warning that none of us are safe until we are all safe and should be heeded, said Peter Openshaw, a professor of medicine at Imperial College London.

The global spread of vaccines is vital, he added.