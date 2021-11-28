Travelers entering England should be tested and isolated





Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tougher travel restrictions in response to the new COVID-19 variant.

Two cases of the Omicron variant have been discovered in the UK.

Two cases of the Omicron variant have been discovered in the UK.

The Omicron variant carries a disturbing number of mutations that could make it more transmissible.

International travelers should have a day 2 PCR test and isolate until they get a negative result, reported ABC News. Face masks will also be required on public transport and in stores. Johnson said the UK government has planned to take "targeted and proportionate" measures against the variant ahead of a "challenging winter". reported iNews. Regardless of a person's vaccination status, any individual suspected of being exposed to the Omicron variant should be isolated for 10 days, the source added. The administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to approve similar travel restrictions, according to iNews. Two cases of the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron have been identified in the UK, the secretary of state for health and social care announced via Twitter on Saturday, as Insider's Connor Perrett reported. "Both cases are related and there is a connection to the trip to South Africa," UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Welfare Sajid Javid said in a statement. "These individuals are being isolated with their families while further testing and tracking of contacts are underway." On Friday, the country created a temporary suspension of flights for travelers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Omicron contains some disturbing mutations found in other disturbing variants, including Delta and Alpha that could help it spread, make vaccines less effective or lead to more serious illnesses, public health experts have said. as reported by Aria Bendix of Insider. However, officials at the WHO, who called the version "disturbing" on Friday, said little was known about the new version. "This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are troubling," the WHO said on Friday. "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, compared to other" worrying variants.

