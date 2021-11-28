International
THS swimmer participates in international competitions
BELGRADE, Serbia – Texas swimmer Jeremiah Mathis experienced at the age of 15 what most amateur athletes hope only in their 20s, if ever.
Jeremiah was selected, through the AAU (Amateur Athletics Union), to represent the United States at the first U15 World Sports Games, organized by the International Federation of School Sports.
The ISF has hosted the U16-U18 World School Sports Games, but this was the first time U13-U15 was held. The World School Sports Games are held every two years with rotating host venues.
The U15 event, which lasted 10 days, featured 14 sports with 2,500 participants from 36 countries.
Jeremiah is a backup striker, and he swims 200 mixed individual and 100 backpacks for the Texas High Tigersharks, and is a longtime member of ATAC, the club’s local team.
Jeremiah has been swimming in the race since he was 7 years old. When he received the announcement that he had been selected for the U.S. national team, he was competing in the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston.
“One thing I have learned from experience is that I can not stop training; there is a lot of rapid competition there,” he said of his experience with the World School Sports Games. “We interacted with a lot of teams from other nations; we would use translators and it was a lot of fun learning about them.”
Jeremiah was one of 11 swimmers selected through the application process and achievements. Also on the team were children from Florida, Boston, another from Texas and three from Hawaii.
The team first met in Chicago, Ill., En route to Serbia via Vienna, Austria.
From Chicago, the American swimming team and the karate team flew together, and in Vienna they were joined by the Ukrainian football team. This gave American children their first experience with a team from another nation.
The children used translation apps on their phones to communicate with each other, so that language was not a barrier to getting to know each other.
The swimming competition was attended by 10 countries, including Nepal, Slovakia, Mexico, India, Estonia, Belarus, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine and Uganda.
The racing pool was located on the Danube River and the hotel where the US team stayed also had swimming teams from India and the UAE.
“They were all very fast,” said Stephanie Smith, Jeremiah’s mother. “It’s similar to a mini-Olympics for 13-15 year olds. We had some kids who finished in the top 8, and overall, we were not the slowest swimmers out there; it was really nice to watch. “
During the competition, it was a Night of Nations and all participants from every nation and sport had an evening mixing and learning about the cultures of others.
Jeremiah ended up taking on an Indian robe and bringing back memories of an opportunity he will never forget.
Photo submitted by Texarkana’s Jeremiah Mathis preparing to compete from the start block during the first U15 School World Sports Games in Belgrade, Serbia.
Photo submitted by Jeremiah Mathis of Texarkana, center, accompanied by his team and other international swimmers during the first U15 School World Sports Games in Belgrade, Serbia.
